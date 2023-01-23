Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane
French food giant Danone said Tuesday it would slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, vowing to change the way the cows it uses are raised and milked. Methane is responsible for roughly 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures to date. It is released from the oil and gas, waste and agriculture sectors as well as through natural processes.
I tried lab-grown meat made from animals without killing them – is this the future of ethical eating?
A ‘harmless’ sample of cells from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Atlas Obscura
The Duck Brigade Behind a Farmer’s Plentiful Rice Harvest
Every summer, a pack of ducks roams a six-acre rice farm in Vergennes, Vermont. They wade through rice paddies, nibble at undergrowth, and waddle across fields. They’re not just part of the idyllic landscape; they’re working, performing the essential tasks of fertilization and weed control. The ducks are...
Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
WCPO
When will egg prices start to drop?
Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
foodsafetynews.com
Growth of cage-free eggs may be paused while producers deal with shortages and high prices
The B2B WATT Poultry is out with its 2023 special issue of the egg industry. It is a source of hard-to-find market data about the egg industry, just as high egg prices and shortages capture consumer attention. Information about the largest egg producers and predictions about cages in the future highlight the report.
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
U.S. dairy farmers will get a second round of payments, worth nearly $100 million, to help offset losses from drought, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Green Planet
Canada Set to Ban Cosmetic Testing on Animals
Ottawa, Canada, is finally set to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals after years of push from animal-welfare advocates. Source: The Humane Society of the United States/YouTube. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is set to push forward new changes to the federal Food and Drug Act, which will also make...
beefmagazine.com
January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022
Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
One Green Planet
Making Plant-Based Meat Price-Competitive is Key to Pushing Animal Products Out of the Market
On “Talking Business with Aaron Heslehurst,“ Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown discussed his focus on global three-year deals with McDonald’s and with Yum, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Brown believes these deals are the best way to lower costs and “make these products accessible to every consumer that wants them.”
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
Food Beast
Could Beetle Larvae Be The Next Alternative Protein To Take Over The Meat Market?
As the alternative protein market continues to grow, more and more options are poised to become available to consumers. Up to this point, plants have been the only source for alt-protein products, which is why the term is associated with the word “plant-based.”. In the next few years, alt-proteins...
Government bonuses for eco-friendly farming practices brought forward
Farmers will be paid to plant wildflowers and winter bird food on their farms from this year in new expedited sustainable agriculture plans unveiled by the Government.The subsidies, which have been brought forward by a year as part of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), give farmers bonuses for implementing environmentally friendly agricultural practices.The system replaces a European Union regime under which the size of farming subsidies depended on the amount of land farmed, with £1 billion of the £2.4 billion annual agriculture budget now available for nature-friendly farming.Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, said the new payments would “protect the planet”...
studyfinds.org
Insects for dinner? 58% can see a future where bugs replace beef
BARCELONA, Spain — Most people would pass on an insect lollipop or cricket chips, but a new study suggests society will start rethinking these options when they consider the number of benefits insects bring. A team in Spain says edible insects are a sustainable source of protein with less of a carbon footprint than beef. With that in mind, their survey finds 58 percent of respondents agree bugs could become a legitimate meat alternative in the future.
nrn.com
Move over, Beyond and Impossible: cell-cultivated meat is the next big protein alternative
Ever since Memphis Meats (now Upside Foods) was founded in 2015, the food technology world has been curious, skeptical, and waiting with bated breath for the first consumer launch of cultivated meat. Also known as lab-created and cell-cultured meat, cultivated meat (the industry-preferred term) is a form of cellular agriculture that allows for the growth of animal tissue from cells invitro. In the future, cultivated meat — which would not involve animal husbandry or slaughter — could be a humane and eco-friendly solution to a growing global hunger crisis.
Comments / 0