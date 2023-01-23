ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Daily Top News: King Charles Redirects $1.2 Billion in Wind Farm Profits for Public Good, Shocking Video Shows Race Horses Being Whipped Aggressively in Ireland, and More!

By Hailey Kanowsky
One Green Planet
 2 days ago
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
One Green Planet

Petition: Help Shut Down Zoo Where Three Chimpanzees Were Murdered

Five chimpanzees escaped from a zoo in Sweden and three of them were murdered. The “wildlife park” claimed it was necessary to “protect lives.” Zoos exist so human beings can be entertained and make a profit. Animals don’t want to live in tiny enclosures and be gawked at by humans all day. However, this park seems especially unequipped to take care of animals. Please sign this petition to help shut down this “wildlife park” for good!
One Green Planet

Shocking Video Shows Race Horses Being Whipped Aggressively in Ireland

A heartbreaking video went viral of a horse and cart race on a motorway with the driver aggressively whipping the horses. The drivers can be seen “aggressively whipping” the horses during the race down the M3 motorway in Ireland, between Dublin and Meath. Animal group Animal Law Ireland shared the video on Twitter with the caption,
One Green Planet

King Charles III Redirects $1.2 Billion in Wind Farm Profits to Be Used for Public Good

Sustainability is on the rise, and the royal family is leading the way. King Charles III has recently made the game-changing decision to redirect $1.2 billion in profits from wind farms toward the British government instead of the royal family. Source: GBNews/Youtube. The royal family had the potential to receive...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Whiskey Riff

Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral

Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
The Independent

Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
