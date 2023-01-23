ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
CNBC

Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people

Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs would affect...

