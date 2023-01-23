Read full article on original website
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
The huge wave of tech layoffs is laying the groundwork for a 20% rally among stocks in the sector, Wedbush says
Layoffs across tech are setting the stage for a 20% rally in the sector in 2023, Wedbush said Friday. Tech companies have been "spending money like 1980's Rock Stars," the firm said. Wedbush backed its call for tech stocks to rise up to 20% this year. The massive round of...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Alphabet finally makes the tough call to lay off workers. Here's how its cut of 12,000 jobs compares with the rest of Silicon Valley.
The Google parent company is one of the last major tech firms to announce layoffs as the industry battles an economic downturn.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.
Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
Google and Wayfair join tech companies announcing big layoffs
Wayfair made its announcement Friday morning that the company will let go of more than 1,700 employees. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' during the Tesla shareholder trial; Musk said it's pretty accurate
The mistake came during a trial brought by Tesla shareholders accusing Musk, who is also the CEO of Twitter, of committing securities fraud via tweet.
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?
Investors haven't had reason to cheer, as the e-commerce giant has gone nowhere over the past three years.
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs would affect...
