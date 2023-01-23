Read full article on original website
Lawsuit filed against ADEM Director, burning landfill operators
Two families have filed a new lawsuit against Alabama Department of Environmental Management's director and the operators of the burning St Clair County landfill. The underground landfill fire has now been burning for exactly two months. Countless families have complained about a variety of health problems from the smoke coming...
St. Clair Co. Commission share positive results at landfill fire
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Commissioners met during their regular meeting Tuesday morning, and they say they are pleased with the progress the Environmental Protection Agency is making at the landfill. Governor Ivey was in Birmingham Tuesday at a separate event. She described the landfill...
ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in California Slaughterhouse
A volunteer investigation with Direct Action Everywhere obtained horrifying and heartbreaking never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside gas chambers in a slaughterhouse. Source: Direct Action Everywhere – DxE/Youtube. The investigator, Raven Deerbrook, took the footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse. During her...
Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste
One of Gov. Kay Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles.
Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25
With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
Scientists Believe Mass 2020 Migratory Birds Death Due to Climate Change
Scientists studying the 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped to their deaths over New Mexico believe that it was possible due to climate change. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers who are studying the mysterious mass bird death incident believe that climate change may be to blame. Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer each year but now, studies are finding that climate change and extreme weather patterns could possibly be interfering with the annual cycle. Even the smallest of shifts can disrupt entire ecosystems.
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama
Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
Father and son’s Thanksgiving fishing tradition leads to new Alabama record
A father and son have a long-time tradition of fishing on Thanksgiving — and it led to a state record in Alabama. The record was recognized in January, more than a month after their routine holiday outing took a surprising turn. Keith Dees said he was bass fishing with his son, Huntley, when he realized something was on the other end of the line.
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Federal investigation at Alabama Airport
Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
