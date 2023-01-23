ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

wvtm13.com

Lawsuit filed against ADEM Director, burning landfill operators

Two families have filed a new lawsuit against Alabama Department of Environmental Management's director and the operators of the burning St Clair County landfill. The underground landfill fire has now been burning for exactly two months. Countless families have complained about a variety of health problems from the smoke coming...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. Commission share positive results at landfill fire

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Commissioners met during their regular meeting Tuesday morning, and they say they are pleased with the progress the Environmental Protection Agency is making at the landfill. Governor Ivey was in Birmingham Tuesday at a separate event. She described the landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
One Green Planet

Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in California Slaughterhouse

A volunteer investigation with Direct Action Everywhere obtained horrifying and heartbreaking never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside gas chambers in a slaughterhouse. Source: Direct Action Everywhere – DxE/Youtube. The investigator, Raven Deerbrook, took the footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse. During her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25

With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Lakes In Alabama

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
One Green Planet

Scientists Believe Mass 2020 Migratory Birds Death Due to Climate Change

Scientists studying the 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped to their deaths over New Mexico believe that it was possible due to climate change. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers who are studying the mysterious mass bird death incident believe that climate change may be to blame. Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer each year but now, studies are finding that climate change and extreme weather patterns could possibly be interfering with the annual cycle. Even the smallest of shifts can disrupt entire ecosystems.
COLORADO STATE
AL.com

The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama

Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Federal investigation at Alabama Airport

Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022. The...

