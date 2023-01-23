Read full article on original website
Zora Alice Tindilia Mosebrook
Zora Alice Tindilia Mosebrook, 70, of 236 Mollies Creek Road, Gladys died. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was. the wife of Raymond Bruce Mosebrook for fifty-one years. She was born July 1, 1952 in Beckley, WV, a daughter of the late. John William Tindilia and...
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Building a total loss after fire in Salem
There was a fire this morning in Salem, and crews are still at the scene after the building was determined a total loss. There was a fire this morning in Salem, and crews are still at the scene after the building was determined a total loss. Furry Friends: Chilly is...
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
Officer-involved shooting at LeeHy Manor apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Roanoke Police Department, a man was injured during an officer-involved shooting that occurred at Lee Hy Manor Apartments on the morning of January 25. What is known at this time is that around 7:15 am Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers received a report...
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
Road closure in Lynchburg today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
Youngkin says Ford plant looking at Pittsylvania would have been ‘Trojan Horse’ for China; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke commission debates if talent show will prevent gun-related violence. — The Roanoke Times. Pulaski County sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney, who left Democratic Party last year, running for re-election as Republicans. — The Roanoke...
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
Ja’Ricous Hairston commits to Virginia Tech
BASSETT, Va. – The start of Bassett’s Tuesday night home basketball game had a little more flare than usual. The team’s power forward and standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston let it be known that he plans to play football for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. “Bassett’s...
