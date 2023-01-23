Read full article on original website
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
Phys.org
Ant raids are decimating honeybee colonies, says study
Researchers from the Victoria University of Wellington have demonstrated a link between invasive ant species and increased levels of diseases in bees. Jana Dobelmann's research shows that when Argentine Ants invade bee colonies, there are higher levels of Deformed wing virus (DWV)—infamous for causing the death of millions of hives around the globe.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
Good News Network
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
The James Webb Telescope detected the coldest ice in the known universe – and it contains the building blocks of life
The James Webb Space Telescope's latest observations of icy molecules will help scientists understand how habitable planets form.
Warning issued over 1700ft asteroid that’s been hurtling through space for 4.2billion years
EXPERTS have warned over a massive asteroid which could evade Earth's defences if it came too close. The asteroid, known as Itokawa, is more than 1700ft tall, the equivalent of 535metres. The giant space rock is as big as it is old. Experts estimate that the impact that created Itokawa...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
The Amazon River Has an Even Bigger and Scarier Version of the Loch Ness Monster
When the Spanish conquistadors first arrived on the shores of South America, the locals cautioned them about a terrifyingly large Amazonian serpent that roamed the dense forest and roiling rivers of the jungle.
One Green Planet
Plants You Can Grow or Forage to Make Wheat-Free Flour
For those wanting to move towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, the thought of growing and milling your own flour can seem a rather daunting task. However, there are some really common and easy plants to grow and forage that can provide you with enough seed or grain to supply you with a little homemade, and even gluten-free, flour for your baking projects.
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
Extra Extra: Those mini bottles of Fireball they sell at bodegas actually contain a flamin' hot wine-based liquid
Because they don't have whiskey in them and people are suing, here are your end-of-day links: Porta-potty waste can be turned into fertilizer, an interview with George Santos' old roommate, Anna Delvey's talk show dream guests and more. [ more › ]
ancientpages.com
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Water Your Plants With Tea
Have you heard that you can add coffee grounds to your garden to provide nutrients to the soil and improve moisture retention? Interesting as it is, there’s another morning drink you might want to use to keep your plants happy and healthy! Tea offers numerous benefits to your plants, hydrating, nourishing, and more.
