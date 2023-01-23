A white rhino born at a UK zoo is now zooming around her enclosure at just 10 days old.The 66kg baby, part of the “near threatened” Southern African white rhino species, arrived on 13 January.After a brief feeding scare, the newborn has bounced back and is now entertaining both keepers at Colchester Zoo and her mother by evading weigh-ins by whizzing around her enclosure.The baby, who hasn’t yet been named, was born to mother Astrid after 16 long months of pregnancy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment duck-chasing dog rescued after falling into freezing canalCarol Vorderman shares her only rule for the men she’s datingJoey Essex teases Dancing on Ice romance with Vanessa: ‘Got to keep each other warm’

