Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
iheart.com
Video: Monstrous Six-Pound 'Toadzilla' Captured in Australia
Wildlife workers in Australia captured a monstrous six-pound cane toad that just may be the largest toad ever found. The astonishing amphibian was reportedly discovered earlier this week by rangers tending to trails within the country's Conway National Park. When Kylee Gray first spotted the massive toad, she initially thought that it was a hoax placed in the park by pranksters until she got a closer look at it and "realized it was breathing." The ranger went on to marvel that "I just couldn't believe it to be honest, I've never seen anything so big."
People
Wildlife Photographers Capture Stumbling Baby Elephant Adorably Attempting to Charge — Watch!
Like Simba working on his roar in The Lion King, real-life wild animals need to learn essential survival lessons when they're young. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography recently captured a baby elephant in the middle of trying to master one of these lessons: charging. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach, a...
'Cuteness Overload': Baby Elephant Practices Charging in Adorable Video
Wildlife photographer Zander Rautenbach told Newsweek: "We were impressed with his tenacity and started filming."
WATCH: Gray Wolf Rescued from Trap by Ridiculously Brave Man
Decide if this man is brave or foolhardy after watching him free a wolf from a steel trap using nothing but his hands and a snare pole. The footage, posted to Twitter Jan. 23, shows the individual calmly approaching the trapped gray wolf. After a few attempted swipes and bites by the canine, the man uses a snare pole (not a “stick” as the Twitter post implies) to pin the wolf with one hand as he release-springs the trap with the other.
Near threatened baby white rhino runs around zoo enclosure at 10 days old
A white rhino born at a UK zoo is now zooming around her enclosure at just 10 days old.The 66kg baby, part of the “near threatened” Southern African white rhino species, arrived on 13 January.After a brief feeding scare, the newborn has bounced back and is now entertaining both keepers at Colchester Zoo and her mother by evading weigh-ins by whizzing around her enclosure.The baby, who hasn’t yet been named, was born to mother Astrid after 16 long months of pregnancy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment duck-chasing dog rescued after falling into freezing canalCarol Vorderman shares her only rule for the men she’s datingJoey Essex teases Dancing on Ice romance with Vanessa: ‘Got to keep each other warm’
Tiger euthanized after escaping farm, attacking local man and animals
Johannesburg — Sheba, an 8-year-old tiger that escaped from a small enclosure at a farm south of Johannesburg over the weekend, was euthanized Monday after officials decided trying to recapture the animal was too risky. South African police in helicopters and rescue teams on foot spent five days following...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deer freed from ‘pumpkin prison’ after it wandered with bucket on its head for weeks
A crew in Michigan helped free a deer from a plastic pumpkin that was apparently stuck on its head for weeks. Video shared on Facebook from the South Lyon Murphy Animal Recovery Team showed its crew help remove the bucket, which it called a “pumpkin prison.”. The bucket, according...
Hospital calls for help after man brings in venomous snake
A Queensland, Australia hospital has been forced to call a snake catcher after a patient brought in a venomous snake after being bitten. Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on January 20 after a man brought in the reptile in a jar after he stepped on it. Snake catcher Drew Godfrey was told it was a baby red-bellied black snake, however, upon arrival found that it was an eastern small-eyed snake – a much more venomous species. “Both are in the same family of snake, but the small-eyed snake doesn’t get as big and is significantly more venomous,” Godfrey...
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Watch a Wild Hog Fend Off an Entire Wolf Pack
A wildlife photographer named Slwomir Skukowski recently shared rare video footage of a mature wild boar fighting off a wolf pack in a Polish forest near the village of Mrzeżyno. The three-minute clip was filmed with a trail camera, and it’s amassed hundreds of thousands of views since Skukowski uploaded it to Youtube on December 13. It shows the big Eurasian boar thwarting multiple advances from at least seven wolves working in unison to bring it down. Watch it for yourself below.
One Green Planet
Daily Top News: Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in Slaughterhouse, Kikka Sushi Launches New Vegan Line, and More!
Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and links...
Family of wild elephants casually stroll past drivers on Thai mountain road
A family of wild elephants casually strolled past a line of traffic on a mountain road in Thailand.This video shows the herd as they appeared on the road and walked along the path, accompanied by a juvenile and a baby.Drivers turned off the engines of their cars to try and avoid spooking the animals as they passed through.Thailand has around 2,000 Asian elephants that live in the wild and wander freely among protected forests.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More FKA Twigs creates wildlife project artwork to inspire children to have ‘genuine connection’ to natureMoment oil tanker explodes in Thailand, killing at least oneMoment huge wave wipes out spectators at surf contest in Hawaii
One Green Planet
Wild Animal Abuse: Subtle but Rampant on Social Media
Many videos that go viral online feature wild animals – kids cuddling with cute baby tigers, a grey parrot saying silly expressions, or someone feeding a tiny marmoset that they cradle in their hands. At first glance, these videos may seem cute and funny, but the harsh reality is that this content is extremely harmful. And, it is ubiquitous – countless wild animal videos exist online, representing countless individual animals suffering in captivity and countless instances of abuse, cruelty, and exploitation recorded and broadcast for our entertainment.
Farm successfully breeds rare sheep that look like badgers
They are known for their distinctive facial markings that resemble a badger, and for their strong builds. The post Farm successfully breeds rare sheep that look like badgers appeared first on Talker.
BBC
New Scottish fox hunting bill passes 20 years after ban
Twenty years on from the fox hunting ban, MSPs have backed new legislation which limits hunts involving packs of dogs. The Scottish government says its Hunting with Dogs Bill will end illegal hunts by closing a loophole in the law. But animal welfare campaigners have warned that a licensing scheme...
