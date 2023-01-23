Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend man arrested after vehicle and foot pursuit | By West Bend Police
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:24 a.m., a West Bend Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle because the registered owner had an active Washington County arrest warrant for operating without a valid license. The vehicle accelerated after the...
wapl.com
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
wearegreenbay.com
Barn fire in Wisconsin sends farmhand to hospital with minor injuries
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a hospital after a barn fire on Wednesday morning in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:40 a.m., dispatch received a report of a barn on fire on the 5000 block of Cty Tk Y in the Town of Trenton.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
NBC26
Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah. The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight without a home after fire at apartment in Fond du Lac, marshals investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Fond du Lac County worked hard to extinguish flames at an apartment on Wednesday evening. According to a release, on January 25, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 170 block of East Johnson Street for a report of a fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI
January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
discoverhometown.com
Drug charges filed against Germantown resident
A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
wearegreenbay.com
56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
wapl.com
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Public Works proposes lane reconfiguration on College Avenue
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Public Works Department proposed some lane reconfigurations on College Avenue. In the plan, left turn and bike lanes would be added to the road from drew street to Richmond street. Appleton traffic engineer Eric Lon says, “As our downtown has continued to change...
