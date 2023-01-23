ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Howard business burglary investigation

HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
HOWARD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road

January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI

January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
NEWBURG, WI
discoverhometown.com

Drug charges filed against Germantown resident

A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GERMANTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Public Works proposes lane reconfiguration on College Avenue

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Public Works Department proposed some lane reconfigurations on College Avenue. In the plan, left turn and bike lanes would be added to the road from drew street to Richmond street. Appleton traffic engineer Eric Lon says, “As our downtown has continued to change...
APPLETON, WI

