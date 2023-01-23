Read full article on original website
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Teacher had warned school about 6-year-old student’s behavior prior to shooting
25-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, had repeatedly warned the school about her student’s behavior prior to being shot.
School Was Warned 3 Times Before Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old, Lawyer Alleges
A lawyer for the first-grade teacher who was shot in the chest by a six-year-old student alleges the school was warned three times that the child had a gun and they didn’t do anything about it. Teacher Abigail Zwerner announced that she was suing the school during a press...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at school. He isn't the first
The prosecutor sat at a small table across from a 6-year-old boy, watching him color. The kid smiled, showing off the gaps from the front teeth he had just lost. He said he was expecting a visit from the tooth fairy soon. Two months had passed since the child had...
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup
A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Social media video sparks rumors that Idaho students slaying suspect attended victims' memorial
Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace discussed the possibility that Idaho slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his four victims.
5 Suspects Arrested Over Murder of LGBTQ+ Activist
Five people have been detained in Kenya in connection to the murder of LGBTQ+ rights activist Edwin Chiloba. His body was found last week mutilated and stuffed in a metal box. Authorities say they are investigating whether the murder came out of a love triangle involving Chiloba, Voice of America reports. Local activists have called the killing a hate crime.
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother
A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
Man arrested after saying “Where is my mail?’ and shooting at Postal worker
A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a postal worker after asking the worker where his mail was. Reports out of Pittsburgh say 28-year-old Martinel Humphries was charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges Police say Humphries stopped a postal worker around 2 PM near Perry North neighborhood and asked where […]
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Walmart Shooting in Alabama Leaves Two Gunned Down After Fight Breaks Out
Gunfire was exchanged in the Mobile, Alabama, store after an altercation broke out.
Indiana man arrested after 4-year-old son was caught on camera waving a loaded handgun around
An Indiana man is due in court after his toddler was seen playing on a second-floor landing with a loaded handgun. Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of neglect after neighbors reported seeing his young son waving around what appeared to be a real firearm and even pulling the trigger, according to local NBC affiliate WTHR 13 News.
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
