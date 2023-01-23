ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
Washington Examiner

Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes

Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
WISCONSIN STATE
investing.com

U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs

Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
Autoblog

Peak gasoline! Demand in U.S. is in decline as climate policies take hold

Gasoline demand in the U.S. has peaked, with a surprise slowdown last year signaling that consumption is unlikely to ever again return to pre-Covid levels. This long-awaited milestone shows that climate-friendly initiatives put into place more than a decade ago are finally taking the U.S. across the threshold. American drivers are traveling more miles on less fuel than ever thanks to a generation of cars with more efficient engines as well as new electric vehicles. The government forecasts further declines for gasoline demand this year and next.
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
CNBC

Inflation is cooling, but prices on many items are going to stay high for months

Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
schoolbusfleet.com

Diesel, Gasoline Prices on the Rise This Week

Fuel prices continue to increase for school bus fleets across the United States. The average price of a gallon of diesel rose 8 cents since last week to about $4.60, while gasoline climbed more than 10 cents on average. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gasoline is averaging about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy