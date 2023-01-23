Read full article on original website
Police arrest 4 more people in deadly South Carolina shooting
Four more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man and an unborn child in Greenwood just days before Christmas.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
cbs17
Man charged in road rage gun battle along U.S. 29 in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The shooting happened on U.S. 29 headed from Interstate 85 toward Spartanburg shortly after 12:30 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
WYFF4.com
Armed man robs South Carolina Chick-fil-A, gas station within 30 minutes, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of robbing an Upstate Chick-fil-A and a gas station within 30 minutes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call at about 5 a.m. Monday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road.
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
WYFF4.com
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
A man is accused of armed robbing a Chick-fil-A and gas station Monday in Anderson County.
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for missing man in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman dies when SUV loses control, hits dump truck then trees, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville woman died Wednesday morning in a crash in Pickens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. They said the 27-year-old woman was driving an SUV when she lost control and hit...
FOX Carolina
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday. Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at...
Man hospitalized in South Carolina dog attack; woman also bitten
Six dogs attacked two people in Oconee County Monday morning, sending one to the hospital.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after losing control, hitting dump truck in Pickens Co.
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after losing control and running into a dump truck in Pickens County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, two drivers were heading south on US-123 around 7:25 a.m. when the driver in a SUV...
WLOS.com
Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
golaurens.com
Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens
Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
