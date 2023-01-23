Read full article on original website
1# United States of America!
2d ago
I saw the smoke in the sky and heard alot of fire trucks n police cars..I said a prayer for them on the bench at the park.
2
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
WCJB
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening. MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
leesburg-news.com
City of Leesburg official helps 90-year-old ripped off by unscrupulous contractor
A City of Leesburg official provided valuable assistance to a 90-year-old resident ripped off by an apparently unscrupulous contractor. Tristan Sabatino, 38, of Summerfield, who has been doing business as Sabatino Customs LLC, was arrested Tuesday. A Leesburg police detective had obtained a warrant for Sabatino’s arrest after investigating a...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Belleview
Marion County firefighters rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., multiple individuals contacted 911 and reported that a white pickup truck was on fire near the Lady Luck Cafe in Belleview, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. MCFR’s Engine 18...
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
villages-news.com
Sanitary sewer line work to limit bathing and laundry on Historic Side of The Villages
A sanitary sewer line project will force some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. The work will begin Monday, Jan. 30. All construction is anticipated to be completed within three weeks, ending around Feb. 20.
villages-news.com
Restaurant in The Villages plagued with false alarms due to faulty security system
A restaurant in The Villages has been plagued with false alarms due to a faulty security system. The problem has gotten so bad that representatives of the Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza were called Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall. There have been 42...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
click orlando
1 dead, 2 injured as fatal crash closes Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal...
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
leesburg-news.com
Speeding Leesburg driver misspells name while giving false ID to cops
A speeding Leesburg driver provided multiple misspellings of a name while trying to evade arrest by providing police with a false identity. Rudy Escalantes Ortiz, 36, was driving a gray Town and Country Chrysler minivan at about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Wildwood Community Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A computer check revealed the license plate on the minivan had been assigned to a 2001 Chevy Blazer.
WESH
Police: Shocking video shows DUI driver crashing into Central Florida dentist office
OCALA, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Ocala police say he crashed into a dentist's office while he was drunk. The Ocala Police Department says officers were called to Healthy Smiles Dentistry just after midnight on Monday after receiving a call that an SUV had crashed into the building.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Gas Station Has More Than $2000 Stolen When Employee Falls for Telephone Scam at 3 AM
The Disney Springs Speedway had more than $2,000 stolen when an overnight employee was apparently tricked by a fraudster posing as a company leader into putting money from the store’s safe into a digital currency ATM, where the money was stolen, according to a new sheriff’s report describing the bizarre grand theft case.
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man after a car was stolen with a passenger inside. Officials said a customer at High Spirits Smoke Shop on Fort Smith Boulevard had his vehicle stolen last Thursday and his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.
ocala-news.com
Runway painting to cause nightly closure at Ocala International Airport
Due to scheduled runway painting, the Ocala International Airport will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 29. Aircrews are advised to plan accordingly to accommodate these critical airport infrastructure improvements. During this closure, the airport will be closed to all fixed-winged aircraft.
villages-news.com
Suspected credit card thief jailed after $147 to-go order at Chili’s
A suspected credit card thief was jailed after taking home a $147 to-go order at Chili’s in The Villages. Melanie Christine Patterson, 46, of Umatilla, was booked Monday on charges of fraud and theft after she was tracked down by a Lady Lake police officer. An investigation began after...
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
Comments / 9