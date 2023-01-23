ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

1# United States of America!
2d ago

I saw the smoke in the sky and heard alot of fire trucks n police cars..I said a prayer for them on the bench at the park.

2
 

villages-news.com

Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages

A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

City of Leesburg official helps 90-year-old ripped off by unscrupulous contractor

A City of Leesburg official provided valuable assistance to a 90-year-old resident ripped off by an apparently unscrupulous contractor. Tristan Sabatino, 38, of Summerfield, who has been doing business as Sabatino Customs LLC, was arrested Tuesday. A Leesburg police detective had obtained a warrant for Sabatino’s arrest after investigating a...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Belleview

Marion County firefighters rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., multiple individuals contacted 911 and reported that a white pickup truck was on fire near the Lady Luck Cafe in Belleview, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. MCFR’s Engine 18...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sanitary sewer line work to limit bathing and laundry on Historic Side of The Villages

A sanitary sewer line project will force some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. The work will begin Monday, Jan. 30. All construction is anticipated to be completed within three weeks, ending around Feb. 20.
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 2 injured as fatal crash closes Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal...
KISSIMMEE, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2

Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeding Leesburg driver misspells name while giving false ID to cops

A speeding Leesburg driver provided multiple misspellings of a name while trying to evade arrest by providing police with a false identity. Rudy Escalantes Ortiz, 36, was driving a gray Town and Country Chrysler minivan at about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Wildwood Community Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A computer check revealed the license plate on the minivan had been assigned to a 2001 Chevy Blazer.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Runway painting to cause nightly closure at Ocala International Airport

Due to scheduled runway painting, the Ocala International Airport will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 29. Aircrews are advised to plan accordingly to accommodate these critical airport infrastructure improvements. During this closure, the airport will be closed to all fixed-winged aircraft.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

