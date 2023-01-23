Read full article on original website
Okemo Valley Women’s Club January meeting
LUDLOW, Vt. – The January meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club was held on Monday, Jan. 9. 21 members were in attendance for the first meeting of the year at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow, Vt. The speaker for the meeting was our...
News from Westminster Volunteer Fire and Rescue
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Fire and Rescue Department holds their monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and a combined drill on the third Tuesday of the month. Rescue training is the second Tuesday of the month. The next association meeting is Feb....
Springfield OLLI Announces Spring ‘23 Programs
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, is pleased to announce its Spring ‘23 programs. There will be exciting programs on history and nature. The first program on Tuesday Feb. 28, will give a look back on 100 years of Vermont in films. Sponsored by the...
Monadnock Grows Together Winter Workshop Series
WALPOLE, N.H. – Monadnock Grows Together is a free local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, information, and support. Monadnock Grows Together is excited to announce a free three-part winter workshop series, registration required. Garden Planning Workshop. When: Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m. Where: Keene Public...
Eleanor Parker Connor, 1920-2023
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 17, 2023, Eleanor Parker Connor peacefully left behind the earthly temple she occupied for 103 years. Eleanor loved a party and was hostess of many. Since the party was clearly over for her here, she has moved on to a place where she can reunite and rejoice in the Lord with the many beloved who have gone on before her.
Rutland Railroad 4-6-2 (Class K-1/2)
After World War I Rutland purchased a small batch of 4-6-2s to meet the demand of growing freight and passenger traffic brought on by the "Roarin' 20s" (and also to replace depleted power from the United States Railroad Administration control). The railroad listed these locomotives under the classification of K....
Plymouth votes “Yes” on three articles
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Approximately 20% of Plymouth residents cast their votes on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, approving the three articles presented. Article 1 asked voters to consider $800,000 in bond funds in order to complete a weatherization, renovation, and refurbishment project for the town municipal building. Receiving 94 “Yes,” and 55 “No” votes, the article passed. Combining the $800,000 with a previously approved amount of $950,000, the town will move forward with the full project.
Brattleboro’s EMS takeover study, launched for answers, sparks more questions
Town-funded consultants and the region’s largest emergency medical provider differ on the report’s potential impact on taxpayers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s EMS takeover study, launched for answers, sparks more questions.
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community
By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals. While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 01-25-23
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Chester Cannabis Commission and Police Advisory updates; Plymouth votes “Yes” on three Articles; Ludlow Planning Commission plans survey; and Plymouth Village designations approved. Every publication also has...
The Upper Valley residents, businesses prepare for Wednesday night snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Hardware stores like LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon saw an increase in business Wednesday ahead of this evening's storm. Customers have been stocking up on shovels, ice melt and roof rakes. Local business owners have been outfitting their stores or trucks with salt, shovels and car scrapers.
Hartford Police Department announces selection of new chief
HARTFORD, Vt. — A new police chief has been selected to lead the Hartford Police Department. Gregory Sheldon will take over the role of Hartford's top cop on Feb. 6, according to an announcement made by town officials. Sheldon spent the past five years as commander of the Rutland...
Hartford hires new top cop
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford Wednesday announced they have hired a new chief of police after nearly a two-year search. Gregory Sheldon comes to Hartford from the Rutland City Police where he spent more than 21 years. He takes over for Phillip Kasten, who stepped down back in February 2021. Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail led the department before he left for a job in Barre last March.
Exciting Ludlow Rec athletic milestone unites across the decade
LUDLOW, Vt. – It was a touching scene in the Ludlow Community Center gym on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officer Zach Paul presented Ludlow 5/6 Boys athlete Cooper Garvey with an honorary basketball marking a special occasion. 10 years ago as a 5/6 player himself, No.11 Zach Paul achieved an amazing milestone, scoring 1000 points before moving up from his years on Ludlow Rec to continue his basketball career at BRHS. The year prior, in 2012, Natalie Langile reached this accomplishment on the Ludlow 5/6 Girls Basketball Team. And with a packed gym last Wednesday, Officer Paul awarded Cooper Garvey, auspiciously No. 11 as well, with the aforementioned designated basketball.
Higher costs, drop in sales lead to 32 layoffs at Vermont Country Store
“With costs still significantly higher than they were in 2019 and demand reverting to 2019, we simply had to take some action,” said Jim Hall, CEO and president of Vermont Country Store. Read the story on VTDigger here: Higher costs, drop in sales lead to 32 layoffs at Vermont Country Store.
Looking to cut $120M in its budget, Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews
A spokesperson said the ongoing workforce shortage is a “primary contributor” to the health system’s financial challenges. In total, the system employs about 12,000 people in New Hampshire and Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Looking to cut $120M in its budget, Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews.
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards
RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
