SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 17, 2023, Eleanor Parker Connor peacefully left behind the earthly temple she occupied for 103 years. Eleanor loved a party and was hostess of many. Since the party was clearly over for her here, she has moved on to a place where she can reunite and rejoice in the Lord with the many beloved who have gone on before her.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO