Massachusetts State

The 5 Wildest Things We Saw During Monday's Snow Storm

Monday's snow storm dropped up to 17 inches on parts of northern New England, though Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England didn't fare so badly. Here are a handful that we felt had to be shared, in no particular order:. 1. A college in N.H. was entirely cut...
RINDGE, NH
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Over 100,000 Without Power in New England Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 20,000 customers without electricity at 7:45 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape. That number held through much of Monday night, with the lights out for just over 20,000 customers around 11 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm

It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Released After Boston Common Protest Arrest

The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common, where she was arrested...
BOSTON, MA
Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
Massachusetts State

