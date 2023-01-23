ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Good News Network

Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022

Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Phys.org

Don't kill the curl grubs in your garden—they could be native beetle babies

Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head?. If so, you've had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a "curl grub". Many gardeners worry...
Phys.org

How salmon feed flowers and flourishing ecosystems: Study

Nutrients from salmon carcasses can substantively alter the growth and reproduction of plant species in the surrounding habitat, and even cause some flowers to grow bigger and more plentiful, SFU researchers have found. Their study, published today in the journal Royal Society Open Science, is the first to demonstrate a...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
WIFR

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
Phys.org

Global study of hypoxia in rivers shows it is more prevalent than previously thought

New research led by University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Joanna Blaszczak shows hypoxia in rivers and streams is generally much more prevalent across the globe than previously thought. Hypoxia is low or depleted oxygen levels in surface waters that can be harmful to aquatic species and can in some cases increase production of harmful greenhouse gases from rivers.
RENO, NV
Whiskey Riff

World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch

Nature is a cruel, cruel beast. Between predators, food scarcity, harsh climates, hunters, disease, traffic and/or farm equipment… it’s almost a miracle that they survive as long as they do. And we’ve seen some survive some of the most BRUTAL conditions. However, sometimes as a wild animal, you’re just flat out unlucky. Whether it’s a freak accident, birth defect that never gave you a chance, or just dumb luck… it’s hard out here on the wild. The good people of […] The post World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

