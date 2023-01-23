Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Good News Network
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
natureworldnews.com
Titanosaur Nests with 256 Fossilized Eggs Found in India Where Mother Dinosaurs Abandon Their Brood
Scientists discovered fossilized eggs in 256 Titanosaur nests in a long-gone river in India. According to legend, the mother dinosaurs left their young behind. Titanosaurs the size of school buses tromped through what is currently west-central India about 70 million years ago to lay their eggs by a riverbank. Although...
Phys.org
Don't kill the curl grubs in your garden—they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head?. If so, you've had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a "curl grub". Many gardeners worry...
Phys.org
How salmon feed flowers and flourishing ecosystems: Study
Nutrients from salmon carcasses can substantively alter the growth and reproduction of plant species in the surrounding habitat, and even cause some flowers to grow bigger and more plentiful, SFU researchers have found. Their study, published today in the journal Royal Society Open Science, is the first to demonstrate a...
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
Good News Network
Bizarre Creature From China Had a Dinosaur Head on Bird’s Body – a Missing Link From 120 Million Years Ago
The evolution of dinosaurs into birds is a transition that encompasses such dramatic morphological changes that paleontologists are still scratching their heads to understand how the fantastic event occurred. Now, a new 120-million-year-old fossil of a creature in China, called ‘bizarre’ by scientists, shines fresh light on the mystery with...
natureworldnews.com
New Species Dwarf Boa Found in Andes Cloud Forest Patch, Scientists Say "Shouldn't Be There"
A new species of dwarf boa was discovered by scientists in an Andes patch of cloud forest, which, according to the scientists, is not where it should be. A new small species of dwarf boa was discovered by scientists in the Amazon of Ecuador. These tiny reptiles only measure about a foot long.
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
Phys.org
Global study of hypoxia in rivers shows it is more prevalent than previously thought
New research led by University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Joanna Blaszczak shows hypoxia in rivers and streams is generally much more prevalent across the globe than previously thought. Hypoxia is low or depleted oxygen levels in surface waters that can be harmful to aquatic species and can in some cases increase production of harmful greenhouse gases from rivers.
Revealed: how US transition to electric cars threatens environmental havoc
By 2050 electric vehicles could require huge amounts of lithium for their batteries, causing damaging expansions of mining
World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch
Nature is a cruel, cruel beast. Between predators, food scarcity, harsh climates, hunters, disease, traffic and/or farm equipment… it’s almost a miracle that they survive as long as they do. And we’ve seen some survive some of the most BRUTAL conditions. However, sometimes as a wild animal, you’re just flat out unlucky. Whether it’s a freak accident, birth defect that never gave you a chance, or just dumb luck… it’s hard out here on the wild. The good people of […] The post World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
