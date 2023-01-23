Over the past few years, we’ve grown more aware that plastic water bottles are among the biggest pollutants in the world. A lot of the more eco-conscious people have resorted to bringing their reusable water bottles and stopped consuming these plastic bottles. Still, plastics remain a big problem and these bottles in particular take 450 years to break down. There are a lot of studies and moves to combat this issue and now we are getting the “first biodegradable water bottle”.

