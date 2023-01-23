Read full article on original website
How to Determine If a Household Needs a Water Softener?
When it comes to your home's water supply, it's essential to understand the quality and type of water you use. One common issue that many households face is hard water, which is water that contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals can cause problems, from clogged pipes and appliances to dull or damaged hair and skin.
EPA plans to stop 6 power plants from dumping toxic coal ash into unlined ponds
The EPA announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants from continuing to dump coal ash -- a toxic byproduct of making coal-fired electricity -- into unlined ponds.
What Kind of Contaminants Can a Reverse Osmosis Water System Remove from Water?
Reverse osmosis, commonly referred to as RO, is a water filtration process that is used to remove a wide range of contaminants from drinking water. With the increasing concern for water quality in 2023, many homeowners are turning to reverse osmosis systems to ensure that their tap water is safe to drink. In this article, we will discuss the different types of contaminants that a reverse osmosis system can remove, how the system works, and some of its limitations.
How To Calculate Air Duct Cleaning Cost
When you call for professional air duct cleaning, someone will come to your house with a powerful truck-mounted vacuum cleaner. That should be your first clue this isn’t a job you could have done yourself. That pro’s vacuum system is such a major investment that the national average range...
How Does Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration Work?
Reverse osmosis, also known as RO, is a water filtration method that removes impurities from drinking water by using a reverse osmosis system. This process is becoming increasingly popular as a means of providing clean, safe drinking water for households and businesses. The importance of clean drinking water cannot be overstated, as it is essential for human health and well-being. In this article, we will discuss how reverse osmosis water filtration works, the components of a reverse osmosis filtration system, and the advantages and disadvantages of this method.
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
Phys.org
Virus plus microplastics equal double whammy for fish health
Microplastics—tiny particles generated as plastics weather and fragment—pose a growing threat to ecosystem and human health. A new laboratory study shows these threats extend beyond direct physical or chemical impacts, revealing that the presence of microplastics increases the severity of an important viral fish disease. The lead author...
AboutLawsuits.com
EPA Plans New Safety Regulations for Asbestos, Phthalates in 2023
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced plans to provide new safety rulings about chrysotile asbestos and other toxic chemicals this year, as part of an updated agenda that outlines actions the regulatory officials will focus on over the next twelve months. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA),...
CONSUMER REPORTS: PFAS in pans
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cookware makes a great holiday gift, and if you’re shopping for nonstick pans, you might notice labels saying the pans are nontoxic and made without dangerous chemicals. But can these claims be trusted? Consumer Reports wondered the same thing and tested three recommended nonstick pans to find out.
technologynetworks.com
Light Shed on Process That Leads Bacteria To Switch From Coxistence to Killers
Scientists have detailed a lifestyle switch that occurs in marine bacteria, where they change from coexisting with algae hosts in a mutually beneficial interaction to suddenly killing them. The results are published today in eLife. Details of this lifestyle switch could provide new insights into the regulation of algal bloom...
yankodesign.com
World’s first biodegradable water bottles made with PHA degrade 200 times faster than plastic
Over the past few years, we’ve grown more aware that plastic water bottles are among the biggest pollutants in the world. A lot of the more eco-conscious people have resorted to bringing their reusable water bottles and stopped consuming these plastic bottles. Still, plastics remain a big problem and these bottles in particular take 450 years to break down. There are a lot of studies and moves to combat this issue and now we are getting the “first biodegradable water bottle”.
labroots.com
Chemical-Biological Method Combined with Fungi Used to Convert Ocean Plastic Waste into Pharmaceuticals
According to a 2022 facts sheet, plastic waste in the ocean has grown to alarming rates, with approximately 51 trillion microscopic pieces of plastic residing in the world’s oceans, and an average of 46,000 pieces of plastic per square mile. But what if we could utilize nature’s elements to mitigate, and possibly eliminate, ocean plastic waste?
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Recycle Previously Unrecyclable Plastic
PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is a widely used plastic in the United States and globally, ranking as the third highest by volume worldwide. It can be found in a variety of everyday products, including hospital equipment such as tubing, blood bags, and masks, as well as plumbing pipes. PVC is also used in construction materials like window frames, housing trim, siding, and flooring. Additionally, it is used in coatings for electrical wiring and in various items such as shower curtains, tents, tarps, and clothing.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Under-Sink Water Filters of 2023
Under-sink water filters can deliver cleaner, better-tasting drinking water the old-fashioned way: from a spout. They’re more effective at removing lead, chlorine, and other contaminants than popular refrigerator filters and water filter pitchers. Plus, “under-sink water filters are inherently more convenient than pitchers, with higher filter capacity,” says Richard Handel, the CR project leader who oversees our water filter lab. “There’s no need to pour water into a pitcher and wait. You just flip the lever and the filtered water flows.”
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
A new study confirms that some bacteria love to eat plastic
A study at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research has confirmed that another species of bacteria is able to digest plastic.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Plant-based Foams Are on the Horizon
A new plant-based substitute for polyurethane foam eliminates the health risk of the material, commonly found in insulation, car seats and other types of cushioning, and it’s more environmentally sustainable, our new research shows. Polyurethane foams are all around you, anywhere a lightweight material is needed for cushioning or...
Why You Shouldn't Use Tap Water in Humidifiers, Neti Pots, or Other Home Medical Devices
Water from the tap is safe to drink, but it may not be safe for other uses.
