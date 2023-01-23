Read full article on original website
WBTM
DCC Welcomes New VP of Workforce Services
This week, Danville Community College (DCC) welcomed their new Vice President of Workforce Services, Mark Funkey. Born in Nebraska and raised in New Mexico, Mark Funkey obtained his Bachelor of Science from Bellevue University in 2003; his Master of Arts in Management from Doane University in 2013; and he expects to graduate with a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Doane University in May of this year.
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
WBTM
19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony
Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WBTM
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3, from 2 – 4 pm at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 West Main St., Danville. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
wfxrtv.com
Local pharmacies find ways to overcome shortages
(WFXR) — If you’ve been at a pharmacy lately, you may have seen long lines or limited stock. Brandon Crosier is a store manager at Christiansburg Pharmacy and says a big part of the staffing problem in the Commonwealth is new regulations by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy requiring new pharmacy techs to take classes.
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
WBTM
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces New Strategic Plan
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan designed to focus on the organization’s mission to support and engage business and industry through high quality resources and relationships. The plan is a complete set of goals, strategies, tactics, metrics, and timelines. The four-month development...
Augusta Free Press
‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections
The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show...
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WBTM
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces Hit TV Show American Pickers is Coming to Virginia
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the award winning television show, American Pickers on The History Channel is coming to Virginia. They are looking for large, rare collections, and things they’ve never seen before. Tell them the interesting story behind your stuff, and maybe you...
Furry Friends: Chilly is one chill pup looking for his forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, January 24th, with […]
WSLS
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
cardinalnews.org
More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County
Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
WSLS
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
