Danville, VA

WBTM

DCC Welcomes New VP of Workforce Services

This week, Danville Community College (DCC) welcomed their new Vice President of Workforce Services, Mark Funkey. Born in Nebraska and raised in New Mexico, Mark Funkey obtained his Bachelor of Science from Bellevue University in 2003; his Master of Arts in Management from Doane University in 2013; and he expects to graduate with a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Doane University in May of this year.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony

Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3, from 2 – 4 pm at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 West Main St., Danville. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local pharmacies find ways to overcome shortages

(WFXR) — If you’ve been at a pharmacy lately, you may have seen long lines or limited stock. Brandon Crosier is a store manager at Christiansburg Pharmacy and says a big part of the staffing problem in the Commonwealth is new regulations by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy requiring new pharmacy techs to take classes.
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
WDBJ7.com

Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces New Strategic Plan

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan designed to focus on the organization’s mission to support and engage business and industry through high quality resources and relationships. The plan is a complete set of goals, strategies, tactics, metrics, and timelines. The four-month development...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
ROANOKE, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County

Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
