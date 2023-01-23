Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December. The report includes a statement from the White Sox who claim the organization were not aware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Lakers finally make a trade, fleecing the Wizards in the process
Over two years ago the Washington Wizards pulled off a brilliant trade (for them) with the Los Angeles Lakers, convincing the team to trade legitimate NBA assets for Russell Westbrook. The trade was criticized heavily at the time for the Lake Show and quickly became obvious that it was a fleece.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
NBC Chicago
White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Has ‘Surprise' for Spring Training
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Yardbarker
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
Eloy Jimenez proving to be detriment to Chicago White Sox
When the Chicago White Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year deal earlier this offseason, it appeared that the team had a clear vision in mind for their outfield picture entering the 2023 season. Benintendi would serve as the team’s left fielder with Luis Robert in center field and prospect Oscar Colas getting the opportunity in right field. Eloy Jimenez, as a way to protect his bat in the White Sox lineup, would serve primarily as the team’s designated hitter.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 24
It was the early years of the Hall of Fame, so voting results could still tend to be pretty weird. Case in point, Eddie Collins was voted into the Hall of Fame — on his fourth try. Collins, by his 124.4 WAR the best second baseman in baseball history,...
List of 2023 Chicago Bears Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Chicago Bears free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH
OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
Clayton News Daily
Report: White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger facing ugly accusations
Major League Baseball is investigating Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The investigation concerns claims made by the 24-year-old mother of Clevinger's 10-month-old daughter, per the report. The woman told The Athletic that she has provided details of...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0