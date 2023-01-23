ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December. The report includes a statement from the White Sox who claim the organization were not aware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger.
MLB

Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot

Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
FanSided

Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
FanSided

Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market

Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Has ‘Surprise' for Spring Training

Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Yardbarker

Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record

The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
FanSided

Eloy Jimenez proving to be detriment to Chicago White Sox

When the Chicago White Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year deal earlier this offseason, it appeared that the team had a clear vision in mind for their outfield picture entering the 2023 season. Benintendi would serve as the team’s left fielder with Luis Robert in center field and prospect Oscar Colas getting the opportunity in right field. Eloy Jimenez, as a way to protect his bat in the White Sox lineup, would serve primarily as the team’s designated hitter.
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: January 24

It was the early years of the Hall of Fame, so voting results could still tend to be pretty weird. Case in point, Eddie Collins was voted into the Hall of Fame — on his fourth try. Collins, by his 124.4 WAR the best second baseman in baseball history,...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Chicago Bears Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Chicago Bears free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Clayton News Daily

