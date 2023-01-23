ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Veterans receive free emergency mental health care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. Now, in times of suicidal crisis, veterans can receive free emergency mental health care. “There are many people who stress, ‘Am I going to get a bill for this ambulance? Am...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

NOBULL CrossFit Games to remain in Madison for 2024

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Wisconsin’s capital city has hosted the event since 2017. CrossFit stated last year that 2023 would be the last year Madison would be hosting the event, but general manager of sport Justin Bergh said they are in no rush to leave the capital city.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Voting opens for Madison plow names

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

More rounds of snow on the way

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County community kitchen is forced to cease most of its operations temporarily amid funding issues and a lack of a workspace. Little John’s attributed the temporary closure Monday to high food and labor costs. It also cited that the space it planned to work out of while its new space is being built is no longer an option.
DANE COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

New Clinic Offers Specialized Care for Shoulder Injury and Pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://www.orthoteam.com/. The inability to perform daily activities due to shoulder pain can be debilitating and it’s a common...
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County

The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. The state finished calling its witnesses Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing two women in Janesville in 2020.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Rock Co. K-9 helps find $260,000 worth of cocaine

FULTON TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people from Chicago were arrested Tuesday evening after a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped deputies discover more than a quarter-million dollars worth of cocaine, the sheriff’s office reported. The 69-year-old and 47-year-old suspects were both booked with possession with the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI

