Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Veterans receive free emergency mental health care
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. Now, in times of suicidal crisis, veterans can receive free emergency mental health care. “There are many people who stress, ‘Am I going to get a bill for this ambulance? Am...
nbc15.com
Little John’s search for temporary home, while providing 17,000 meals a week
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s Restaurant in Verona is searching for a temporary location while fundraising for their permanent home. Time is running out and the space they are renting will soon be sold. Members from Little John’s say they only have five weeks to find a space all while preparing meals.
nbc15.com
NOBULL CrossFit Games to remain in Madison for 2024
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Wisconsin’s capital city has hosted the event since 2017. CrossFit stated last year that 2023 would be the last year Madison would be hosting the event, but general manager of sport Justin Bergh said they are in no rush to leave the capital city.
nbc15.com
Voting opens for Madison plow names
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
nbc15.com
E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
nbc15.com
More rounds of snow on the way
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School.
nbc15.com
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
nbc15.com
Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County community kitchen is forced to cease most of its operations temporarily amid funding issues and a lack of a workspace. Little John’s attributed the temporary closure Monday to high food and labor costs. It also cited that the space it planned to work out of while its new space is being built is no longer an option.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin craft beer passport encourages participants to support Madison area bars and breweries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A taste of the weekend on a Monday. The 2023 Pub Pass is officially on sale, offering Wisconsinites a way to navigate the Madison brew scene. The Pub Pass is essentially a craft beer passport. For $25, you get a free pint of beer at 26 participating Madison area bars, breweries, distilleries and cideries.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
nbc15.com
Amazon's electric delivery vans making deliveries in Madison area
nbc15.com
New Clinic Offers Specialized Care for Shoulder Injury and Pain
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://www.orthoteam.com/. The inability to perform daily activities due to shoulder pain can be debilitating and it’s a common...
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
nbc15.com
Weigh in on housing affordability in Dane County
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Rock Co. K-9 helps find $260,000 worth of cocaine
FULTON TWP., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people from Chicago were arrested Tuesday evening after a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped deputies discover more than a quarter-million dollars worth of cocaine, the sheriff’s office reported. The 69-year-old and 47-year-old suspects were both booked with possession with the...
nbc15.com
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
