Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities

Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. Forecasters are calling for widespread snow through early Sunday evening, followed by lake-enhanced snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect three to five inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For More Snow In New York

It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

January 21- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WGRZ TV

Ride for Roswell 2023 Ride Registration is open!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official! Ride for Roswell 2023 Registration is now open! Register today and be a part of one of the nations' largest charity cycling events. The Ride for Roswell will take place Saturday, June 24th, bringing together a community to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those we've lost and raise money to find cures for cancer.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

