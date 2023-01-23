Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
Potentially Hazardous Driving Conditions In WNY, Beware Of Snow, Ice And Rain
Most of Western New York should expect potentially hazardous winter conditions on Wednesday, January 25, possibly into Thursday, January 26, 2023. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. At 9:28 pm on Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for Niagara, Orleans,...
WKBW-TV
Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY. Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
chautauquatoday.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. Forecasters are calling for widespread snow through early Sunday evening, followed by lake-enhanced snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect three to five inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
Get Ready For More Snow In New York
It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo police share the difficulty of recovery efforts during the Blizzard of '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unprecedented amount of calls and no way to get there. "It wasn’t a good feeling being stuck in a house and knowing how bad the situation was." - Lt. Peter Nigrelli, Buffalo Police SWAT Commander. It was until Christmas morning that members of...
Town of Tonawanda to spend over $200,000 to repair Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome deflated during the blizzard in December and a resolution was approved during the Town of Tonawanda Board Meeting Monday to repair it.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
WGRZ TV
January 21- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market
Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/
SPCA Monday: Xena
Xena is a one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was brought to the SPCA from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter in November.
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
Another drawing will take place Wednesday night.
WGRZ TV
Ride for Roswell 2023 Ride Registration is open!
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official! Ride for Roswell 2023 Registration is now open! Register today and be a part of one of the nations' largest charity cycling events. The Ride for Roswell will take place Saturday, June 24th, bringing together a community to celebrate cancer survivors, pay tribute to those we've lost and raise money to find cures for cancer.
Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
Toxins found in fish in Lake Erie, highest in the country
A recent study by the Environmental Working Group found that fish in Lake Erie have 11 parts per trillion of a toxin called PFAS. The levels are one of the highest in the country.
