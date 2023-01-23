ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Tracking another round of accumulating snow

By Tyler Ryan
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGyGO_0kOBWpdF00

Happy Monday morning.  As you head out the door, we are tracking some fog this morning. Look for temps to be in the lower 20s this morning and feel like temps in the teens. Once the afternoon rolls around, we will see clouds break away and the sun will be out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12taAq_0kOBWpdF00

We are tracking our next weather system that’s going to arrive very late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of the snow will track through Central and eastern Illinois and into Indiana but a couple of inches in the QCA will be possible. We are expecting the snow to be falling by the time you head out the door Wednesday morning so give yourself a few extra min.

Then we could see another round of snow on Friday. Details still need to be ironed out with this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvFsi_0kOBWpdF00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 11

DWayne H.
2d ago

Why is this such a big deal? It's January in the midwest.... What do people expect?

Reply(6)
10
Related
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Snow coats Chicagoland Wednesday but an even bigger storm could be on its way

CHICAGO - Snow is here and will fall most of the day. Heaviest will be this morning with the commute impacted. Temps will likely rise a degree or two above freezing this afternoon promoting some melting and really helping crews stay ahead of the game for the roads. Looks like lots of 2 and 3 inches for accumulations.
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Snowstorm remnants: What we can expect Thursday morning and afternoon

The snowstorm for southern Michigan is winding down. Now a burst of Lake-effect snow is going to develop for Thursday. Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s weather. The radar forecast shows an area of lake-effect snow over the southwest corner of Lower Michigan on Thursday. This lake-effect will move away from the lake and turn into spurts of snow showers crossing southeast Lower Michigan late Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
BURLINGTON, VT
977wmoi.com

Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area

Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm

Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
VINCENNES, IN
Fox 59

Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
INDIANA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy