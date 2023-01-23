Read full article on original website
Mental Health Awareness: Finding resources for self-improvement
KEARNEY, Neb. — Finding resources is a great start for self-improvement, although there are times when it has not been as easy to do so. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about how to find mental health resources and talked more specifically about the MyLink app.
Hastings Crossroads shelter remains closed due to electrical panel
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Crossroads Mission Avenue Shelter in Hastings is still trying to open their doors after a recent cold snap burst a water pipe and damaged an electrical panel. Now, the shelter is trying to find a replacement electrical panel. “We’re trying to get through as fast...
GI Casino brings in nearly $100K in first five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's temporary casino brought in nearly $100,000 in tax revenue in its first five days, that's according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The casino first opened its doors on December 27, bringing in $97,157 in taxes before the end of the year.
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
Police continue to follow leads about missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora police say they are still attempting to find Robert and Loveda Proctor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Chief Paul Graham said the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors was that they were eastbound from Giltner on Highway 6 the night of January 11.
Group files lawsuit following vote to merge two public power districts
HOLDREGE, Neb. — On Thursday, the group ‘Citizens Opposed to the Merger’ of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District (CNPPID) and Dawson Public Power District held a public informational meeting expressing their concerns regarding the merger. Last October, the power districts released their merger plan, and...
Quick Bites: Grapefruit Vinaigrette
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George is putting the spotlight on citrus for a new salad dressing recipe. 1.Place everything into a mason jar and shake vigorously. 2.Top salad with it. Our salad consists of spring mix, grilled chicken, grapefruit segments, sunflower seeds and feta cheese.
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Sherman County
SHERMAN COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield Tuesday morning. According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to the crash a half mile west of Litchfield on Highway 2. The sheriff’s office said a red Ford...
Jury trial set for GI man charged in death of toddler
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury trial has been set for a Grand Island man charged in the killing of a toddler. Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, is charged in Hall County District Court with committing child abuse resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His jury trial is set to begin Aug. 8.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in motor vehicle homicide case
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in the death of a person who was hit by a truck in Lexington last September. Dawson County Court Records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and tampering with a witness.
