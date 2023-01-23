Read full article on original website
Related
Leader-Union
John L. Long, 71, Mulberry Grove
John L. Long, 71, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’ Fallon, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Darryll Martin "Marty" Beaman
Darryll Martin “Marty” Beaman, 59 of Taylorville and Charleston, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on July 14, 1963 in Taylorville, the son of Darryll Miller and Beverly Joyce (Lowe) Beaman. Marty graduated from Charleston High School and earned his degree in accounting from Eastern Illinois University. He loved watching movies and enjoyed spending every Saturday at his parents’ home watching a movie together. He had a special place in his heart for dogs, especially his favorites Odie and Turbot.
Effingham Radio
Herbert Lawrence Jansen, Infant
Herbert Lawrence Jansen was born on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:50 p.m. to parents Ronald and Theresa Jansen at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Herbert’s family was blessed with approximately 2 hours with him...
Effingham Radio
Gailerd Clifford Workmann, 95
Gailerd Clifford Workmann, 95 Years old, of rural Altamont, Illinois, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday January 24, 2023, at 5:35 AM at the Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Effingham, Illinois, where he was a resident for a short time. Arrangements are incomplete...
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
taylorvilledailynews.com
Shirley A. Umberger
Shirley A. Umberger, 83 of Taylorville, passed away at 10:55a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on July 27, 1939 in Owaneco, the daughter of Michael and Marjorie (Buckles) Umberger. Shirley attended schools in Owaneco and Taylorville and worked as a nurse for many years.
977wmoi.com
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 year old Jessica R. Clark for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jessica was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26 year old David E. Dilley of Beecher City for a Shelby County...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Effingham Radio
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Releases Available Scholarships for Effingham County Students
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The application link may be found on our website. https://southeasternillinois.org/students. ACHS BASEBALL SCHOLARSHIP. This scholarship supports student-athletes continuing their education. The student must have played baseball...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
Olney, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Newton High School basketball team will have a game with Richland County High School on January 26, 2023, 05:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
Macon Co. Animal Control finds dead dog in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found dead in a ditch near Forsyth on Tuesday. Sgt. Ron Atkins, Animal Control Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, said Animal Control received a complaint of a dead dog on Sawyer Rd. south of Illiniwick Rd. Responders found the dog’s […]
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 23rd, 2023
Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Billie Peak of West 3rd in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. The charge was a felony because the alleged victim was pregnant. 63-year-old James Altom of Wall Street in Wamac was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance. 25-year-old Coleman Ross of...
Comments / 0