West Jordan teacher to be honored as ‘MVE’ at Jazz game
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan middle school teacher has been named the latest “Most Valuable Educator” and will be honored during Monday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. Mrs. Truscott, who teaches reading at Joel P. Jensen Middle School in the...
Navajo high school of just 30 students puts together basketball team
Utah's most remote high school is on a portion of the Navajo Nation, and it's so small they can't always field a basketball team. In fact, they haven't since 2017 — but that changed this year.
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
Utah's Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse, and could expose millions to arsenic laced dust
Scientists say excessive water use is to blame, with 74% of diverted lakewater being used for unsustainable agricultural practices
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
Parents of Kaylee Goncalves, murdered Idaho student, say she was preparing to move before slayings
The parents of a University of Idaho student who was killed along with three others said she had recently moved from the house where the slayings took place in November, but had gone back to show her close friend her new car and attend a nearby party. Kristi and Steve...
Utah Is the State Where the Most New Houses Are Built
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where the most new houses are being built.
Lawmakers unveil a pair of bills aimed at restoring the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah lawmakers unveiled a pair of bills aimed at protecting and restoring an optimal water level in the Great Salt Lake. One bill would establish a restoration level for the lake, and the other would raise money to continue the work. Last year, the...
Clean Slate Summit to be held in SLC with Utah Jazz and NBA social justice coalition
SALT LAKE CITY — The Clean Slate Summit will be held Tuesday with a number of community and political leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, along with the Utah Jazz and National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. According to a release, “On Tuesday, January 24, and in partnership with the Utah...
Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to oppose the controversial school voucher bill making its way through the Utah Legislature. The board voted 10-5 on Monday to oppose HB215 as it is currently written. “Some of the issues raised by board members include...
Clean Slate Summit highlights Utah’s law that gives people a second chance
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one in four Utahns has a criminal record and wants that social barrier removed. The Utah Jazz, the NBA, and Rasa Legal teamed up today to give a big boost to Utahns who need that second chance. They put on a three-hour Clean Slate Summit to help people expunge their criminal records.
Utah's 'Mighty 5' park visitation drops nearly 7% in 2022
Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ national park visitations dropped nearly 7% in 2022 according to a KSL.com analysis of National Park Service visitation.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
