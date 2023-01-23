ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

West Jordan teacher to be honored as ‘MVE’ at Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan middle school teacher has been named the latest “Most Valuable Educator” and will be honored during Monday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. Mrs. Truscott, who teaches reading at Joel P. Jensen Middle School in the...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to oppose the controversial school voucher bill making its way through the Utah Legislature. The board voted 10-5 on Monday to oppose HB215 as it is currently written. “Some of the issues raised by board members include...
KSLTV

Clean Slate Summit highlights Utah’s law that gives people a second chance

SALT LAKE CITY — More than one in four Utahns has a criminal record and wants that social barrier removed. The Utah Jazz, the NBA, and Rasa Legal teamed up today to give a big boost to Utahns who need that second chance. They put on a three-hour Clean Slate Summit to help people expunge their criminal records.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

