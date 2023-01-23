Read full article on original website
Two UConn women’s basketball signees made the 2023 McDonalds All-American team
Two of UConn women’s basketball’s 2023 signees were named McDonald's High School All-Americans on Tuesday. Ashlynn Shade earned a spot on the East squad while KK Arnold is on the West team. A total of 24 players were selected for the exhibition, which will take place in Houston on March 28.
VIDEO: UConn replacing Gampel Pavilion court
The fifth-ranked UConn women are in for a tough battle as they face DePaul Monday night in Storrs. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Game of the Week in Glastonbury. Glastonbury hosts Newington in girls basketball for the FNF game of the week. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Newington visits Glastonbury in girls basketball. Updated:...
Connecticut HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 8: Wethersfield Jumps A Few Spots To #5 This Week
North Haven, unbeaten in its first 10, remains a clear #1 in the latest HNIB News Connecticut Division II Top 8. It was back to business as usual for #2 Woodstock Academy, which combined for 19 goals in wins over Lincoln (R.I.) and SGWL. Westhill/Stamford remains #3 after beating East...
Connecticut's 2023 Teacher of the Year finalist for national award
HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above aired in October 2022. Connecticut's 2023 Teacher of the Year has been named as one of five finalists being considered to be the National Teacher of the Year, the governor announced on Wednesday. Carolyn Kielma is a science teacher from Bristol...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
Fire damages historic building at UConn Storrs campus
STORRS, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Whitney House on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs, officials said. The house is a historical home dating back to the 1760s and is situated on Mirror Lake. The school said it is its oldest structure.
Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
AAA says these 5 New England rail trails are great for cross country skiing
"Gliding along an old railroad corridor after a newly fallen snow makes for a picturesque journey." Rail trails make excellent cross country skiing trails, and New England has five picturesque pathways well worth exploring this season, according to Your AAA Today. The AAA website released a list of scenic rail...
UConn recruit Jana El Alfy joins team; won't play this season
Women's basketball recruit Jana El Alfy has enrolled at UConn and will practice with the team but is not expected to participate in the 2022-23 season.
1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
UConn mascot Jonathan to be out of public eye after surgery
STORRS, Conn. — UConn mascot Jonathan XIV underwent a veterinary procedure on Friday and is recovering. He is currently under the care of his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family, the university announced. UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said that although he’ll be out of the public eye and...
Laurel Diner in Southbury named best in Connecticut by Food & Wine magazine
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — The American diner – there is no shortage in New England or in Connecticut for that matter. But which is the best one? According to Food & Wine magazine, it is the Laurel Diner in Southbury. First established in 1949, this Main Street mainstay is...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
UConn's Avery Point campus opens Husky Harvest food pantry
GROTON, Conn. — UConn's Avery Point campus is now home to the Husky Harvest food pantry. Its purpose is to address food insecurity on many of UConn's campuses in partnership with Connecticut Foodshare. The pantry will start being open three to four days a week to get a feel for what the needs are.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
