Liberal trash Kyrsten Sinema's outfit at World Economic Forum: 'Why is she dressed like a sheep?'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., faced a deluge of harsh comments from liberal Twitter users about her wardrobe while appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema suggested the midterm elections showed Democrats were overreaching in trying to eliminate the filibuster.
The Arizona Independent said the effort was "premature or overreaching." What happened: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) indicated to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the results of the midterm elections backed up her resistance — alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — to not change the filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
Election forecaster lists Senate seats held by two Democrats, Sinema as ‘toss-ups’
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has released its latest Senate ratings ahead of the 2024 elections, characterizing seats held by two Democrats as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as “toss-ups.” The forecaster labeled the seats held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) as “toss-ups,” along with one in Arizona held by recently…
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Josh Hawley introduces PELOSI Act to bar lawmakers from trading stocks and profiting while in office
Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill specifically named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would prevent congressional insider trading by members or their families.
KTAR.com
Early announcement gives Ruben Gallego jump on potential 3-way Senate showdown
PHOENIX — The dust is barely settled from the last election, but U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona doesn’t think it’s too early to start campaigning for the next one. “Unfortunately, campaigns are really expensive and they take a lot of time,” the Phoenix Democrat told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday, shortly after announcing his bid for independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat in 2024.
