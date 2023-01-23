ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 15-21

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8FCJ_0kOBWFIR00

After another wild week of the high school boys basketball season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Brandon Barker

Fair Lawn senior guard

Barker paced Fair Lawn (3-0) to a 3-0 week to stretch their winning streak to 12 games. He averaged 21.3 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in wins over West Milford, Paramus and Bergenfield.

Giovanny Figueroa

Paterson Charter sophomore guard

Figueroa piloted Paterson Charter (12-2) to a 4-0 week. He averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 rebounds, with victories over Newark Central, Manchester, Garfield, and Hackensack in overtime.

Niko Gomez

Paramus Catholic senior guard

Gomez paced the Paladins (7-9) to a 2-1 win that featured wins over Indian Hills and Passaic Tech. He averaged 19.0 points and 4.3 rebounds, with 13 points and eight boards in a 53-47 win over Passaic Tech.

Johnny Jackson

Ridgewood sophomore guard

Jackson led the Maroons (7-6) to a 2-0 week to keep them in contention for a Bergen Jamboree at-large bid. He averaged 26.5 points, four rebounds and four steals in victories over St. Joseph and Passaic.

Noah Pagan

Lakeland junior forward

Pagan paced the Lancers (6-8) to a 2-1 week by averaging a double-double. He averaged 17.0 points and 15.0 rebounds, starting with 16 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in a 59-50 win over Passaic Valley.

Jayden Rivera

Clifton sophomore guard

Rivera guided the Mustangs (13-3) to a 3-0 week that extended their winning streak to five. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in wins over Passaic Tech, Passaic Charter and Bloomfield.

Peyton Seals

Ramapo junior guard

Seals led the Green Raiders (16-1) to a 3-0 week, with wins over Hackensack, Wayne Valley and Linden. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, with 18 points, four assists and two boards in a 52-42 win over Linden.

Z’yaire Simmons

Kennedy sophomore G/F

Simmons guided the young Knights (5-7) to a 2-1 week, capped by a 50-44 win over Dwight-Englewood. He had three double-doubles and averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 15-21

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

VOTE for the North Jersey Wrestler of the Week for Jan. 15-22

After another exciting week of high school wrestling, it's time to look back on the best performances.  Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Wrestler of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page. Voting closes at 6 p.m....
TAPinto.net

Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley

FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morristown Falls to West Morris; 54-48

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School boys basketball team fell to West Morris, 54-48, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Colonials outscored the Wolfpack 19-4 in the third quarter. Zion Baitey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morristown, and Finn Rodgers and Christian Clark-Stokes each scored 11 points. Eli Stoute and Jack Leonard combined for 27 points for West Morris, and Matt Mancini grabbed 13 rebounds. Morristown lost its fifth game in a row and will now travel to face Sparta on Wednesday January 25. Game time is 7pm.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Bergen Record

Live results: 2023 Essex County Wrestling Tournament

The best wrestlers from across Essex County have gathered at Codey Arena in West Orange for the annual Essex County Wrestling Tournament. Across Wednesday and Thursday, the county's best will look for bragging rights and a spot on the medal stand. Follow along with live results as they happen. Refresh your browser page regularly to see updated team scores and results. ...
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Tops Hudson Catholic, 51-43

BAYONNE, NJ -- Bayonne opened an eight-point lead by halftime and went on to a 51-43 boys basketball victory over Hudson Catholic on Tuesday. Patrick Sagna scored 15 points and dished out eight assists for the Bees, who led, 23-15, after two quarters. Rahmin Wright scored 14 points and Mike Cunningham collected 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bayonne. Alex Massung led Hudson Catholic (7-8) with 11 points.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Highlands over Hackensack - Girls basketball recap

Lauren Flatt scored 12 points to lead Northern Highlands to a 50-35 victory over Hackensack in Allendale. Cate Weinberger added eight points forNorthern Highlands (14-3) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter which turned into a 16-point advantage by the second half.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race

Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley gets revenge for 22-point loss to Jefferson - Boys basketball recap

Jaedon Gelarza recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wallkill Valley in its 43-41 win over Jefferson in Hamburg. Ryan Geene added 11 points and seven boards for Wallkill Valley, which led 27-22 at halftime and held on for the win. Shane Nugent chipped in with nine points and five assists in the victory. Wallkill Valley lost to Jefferson, 61-39, in the first meeting.
HAMBURG, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy