WCTV

Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course. Updated: 5 hours ago. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Clears mid morning. Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. This line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by late Wednesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Severe storms on the move over Gulf Coast

WEAR-TV — An incredibly powerful storm system has developed and is moving over the Gulf Coast. Severe storms and windy rainy weather is on the way. The worst of the weather will strike late Tuesday night and into the overnight hours. For the WEAR News viewing area, storms will arrive after midnight. Arrival time will be mainly between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. as storms move west to east.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WEAR

More strong storms possible across NW Florida

A break from the rain won't last long after the Sunday morning storms. Our next weathermaker, believe it or not, arrives Tuesday night across the Gulf Coast. We could see another round of severe weather. Both NW Florida and SW Alabama are under a slight risk for severe weather (level...
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Severe Weather Tuesday night

There is a risk for severe weather on Tuesday evening as a complex of thunderstorms moves through the area. There is an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather for most of our area and a slight risk (2/5) over the Florida Parishes and our Southwest Mississippi counties. Threats: Winds out...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KSLA

Heavy rain and windy today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major storm system will move through the ArkLaTex this afternoon bringing a variety of weather hazards including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow!. Rain has already become widespread across the region now and will increase even more heading into the afternoon. A few...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAU

Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

NEW YORK — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A "large and destructive" tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later warned of...
TEXAS STATE

