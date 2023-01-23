WEAR-TV — An incredibly powerful storm system has developed and is moving over the Gulf Coast. Severe storms and windy rainy weather is on the way. The worst of the weather will strike late Tuesday night and into the overnight hours. For the WEAR News viewing area, storms will arrive after midnight. Arrival time will be mainly between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. as storms move west to east.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO