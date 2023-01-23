ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

The City of Perdido? Meeting set to discuss municipal incorporation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The group "We Are Perdido" is a hosting at meeting Monday night at Liberty Church to discuss options to make Perdido a city. The group is considering making the south end of the key to Paradise Beach a new municipality. We Are Perdido’s chairman, Steven Brendtro,...
PERDIDO, AL
wuwf.org

Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola

If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Family, friends of inmates who died at Okaloosa County jail hope for change

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five inmate deaths at the Okaloosa County jail in just the past six months, according to the county. The county told WEAR News in a statement "the recent deaths at the jail are unfortunate." That doesn't dull the pain their families are feeling...
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crestview resident gifted new roof from Emerald Coast Roofing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Community members in Crestview joined together to showcase a little generosity Monday. William Lee received a new roof thanks to Emerald Coast Roofing. The company says they wanted to give back to the community by gifting a roof to someone in need. The cities' code enforcement department...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating overnight break-in at Escambia County Circle K

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an overnight break-in at an Escambia County Circle K. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Circle K on E Olive Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office tells WEAR News the front glass door was shattered...
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County proposes new Highway 98 ‘collector road’ to alleviate traffic congestion

On January 11, 2023, the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation held a meeting at the Okaloosa County Admin Building in Shalimar, Florida. During the meeting, Chairman of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, Trey Goodwin, presented Okaloosa County’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session, which included a proposed project to construct a new roadway parallel to Highway 98 in order to alleviate traffic congestion in the area west of Hurlburt Field.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

