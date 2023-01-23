Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Explore Pensacola, Florida with Airbnb, A Wide Variety of Unique and Comfortable Lodging Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Fishing in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Pensacola woman named '2023 Florida Mother of the Year' by national organization
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native Cheyann Smith was selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. She becomes the 51st woman in Florida history to hold this honor, according to the organization. "Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active...
WEAR
Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador ranked #3 on Yelp's 2022 'Top 100 Restaurants in Florida'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The best tacos in Florida are in Pensacola, according to Yelp's 2022 list of "Top 100 Restaurants in Florida." Taqueria El Asador on 7955 N Davis Hwy in Pensacola was ranked the third-overall best restaurant in all of Florida, according to Yelp's 2022 ranking. Fratellino, an Italian...
WEAR
The City of Perdido? Meeting set to discuss municipal incorporation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The group "We Are Perdido" is a hosting at meeting Monday night at Liberty Church to discuss options to make Perdido a city. The group is considering making the south end of the key to Paradise Beach a new municipality. We Are Perdido’s chairman, Steven Brendtro,...
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
WEAR
Escambia County commissioner weighs in on plausibility of Perdido becoming city
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 200 people met on Monday to discuss what it would take to make Perdido a new city. Escambia County District 1 Commissioner, Jeff Bergosh, says he is neither for nor against municipal incorporation, but he believes people should ask questions before they decide to move forward.
WEAR
Downtown Improvement Board votes to add more vendors to Pensacola's Palafox Market
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Palafox Market could be growing soon. The Downtown Improvement Board voted to add new vendors at Plaza Ferdinand Tuesday morning. If the plan is approved by the city, there will be spots for more than 80 new vendors. The board's executive director, Walker Wilson, says this...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Education Foundation announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County's 2024 Teacher of the Year has been announced. The school district surprised Karen Cody with the award Wednesday morning. Cody is an Algebra 1 teacher at Navarre High School. Her students say she's the best, makes them feel safe and welcomes anyone.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office hosts fish fry to benefit lives of at-risk children
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a fish fry to raise funds to improve the lives of Florida's at-risk children. "Fins & Pins" will take place on Feb. 25 at Hurricane Lanes on Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin. The event will take place from 11 a.m....
WEAR
Deputies: Former Fort Walton Beach bus aide charged for using improper force on student
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Fort Walton Beach bus aide is facing child abuse charges for allegedly using inappropriate force on an autistic student back in November of 2022. 22-year-old John-Paul Patrick Martinez is charged with cruelty towards a child - child abuse without great bodily harm. According to...
WEAR
Family, friends of inmates who died at Okaloosa County jail hope for change
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five inmate deaths at the Okaloosa County jail in just the past six months, according to the county. The county told WEAR News in a statement "the recent deaths at the jail are unfortunate." That doesn't dull the pain their families are feeling...
WEAR
Family of man discovered in unmarked grave at Milton cemetery expresses concern
MILTON, Fla. -- Earlier this month a funeral home in Milton discovered an unexpected body in the Historic Milton Cemetery, as they were preparing for another burial. WEAR News learned the identity of the person found in that unmarked grave Wednesday. His son says they're still looking for answers. The...
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Police investigate purse theft at Joe Patti's Seafood in Pensacola
UPDATE - TUESDAY. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Investigators are now saying there was no theft that took place at Joe Patti's Seafood, according to Pensacola Police. Police initially put out a photo of a potential suspect, but have since identified the woman, spoke with her and determined she is not a suspect.
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
WEAR
Crestview resident gifted new roof from Emerald Coast Roofing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Community members in Crestview joined together to showcase a little generosity Monday. William Lee received a new roof thanks to Emerald Coast Roofing. The company says they wanted to give back to the community by gifting a roof to someone in need. The cities' code enforcement department...
WEAR
Deputies investigating overnight break-in at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an overnight break-in at an Escambia County Circle K. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Circle K on E Olive Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office tells WEAR News the front glass door was shattered...
WEAR
Report: Homicide leads to woman's arrest for home invasion at The Flats in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Escambia County homicide last June led to the arrest of a woman for a home invasion robbery at a Pensacola apartment complex just days prior. LaJoyce Patrice Miles, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with:. grand theft of firearm. home invasion robbery. grand theft. dealing in...
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County proposes new Highway 98 ‘collector road’ to alleviate traffic congestion
On January 11, 2023, the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation held a meeting at the Okaloosa County Admin Building in Shalimar, Florida. During the meeting, Chairman of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, Trey Goodwin, presented Okaloosa County’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session, which included a proposed project to construct a new roadway parallel to Highway 98 in order to alleviate traffic congestion in the area west of Hurlburt Field.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer releases statement following inmate deaths
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Department of Corrections' Chief Correctional Officer released a statement Wednesday following WEAR News' coverage of the five inmates who have died at the county jail within the past six months. Chief Correctional Officer Nolan Weeks says he is deeply saddened by the recent inmate...
Comments / 1