Tennessee State

24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
OREGON STATE
msn.com

The best places to retire to in America, according to data

Slide 1 of 101: There are more than 3,000 counties in the United States. So choosing the "perfect" one for retirement can be both exciting and stressful. The average American retires at age 62, but they've likely been exploring retirement options long before then. Anyone planning retirement may decide that they want to live in the place they vacation every year, or that little town they found during their last cruise. They may choose to live where their grandchildren are, or where they can enjoy the activities they couldn't when they were working. But maybe they have no idea where they want to go. Maybe they have a list of 10 potential candidates, and can't decide. They've come to the right place. Stacker took some of the legwork out of the research. It compiled a list of the best places to live using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including weather, entertainment, and cost of living. A maximum of 10 counties from each state were included, so there's a good mix from around the country. So, whether a retiree is most interested in maximum sunshine, coastal splendor, championship golf, or endless shopping, this list will have options for every taste—and budget. How about a coastal home at the top of Michigan, with quick access to world-famous fudge? Or maybe something on the west coast of Florida, with loads of restaurants, and a nearby cruise port? Not feeling those? There's a place in Tennessee, with a replica of the Eiffel Tower, and plenty of wine and charming shops to go along with it. However big or small the activity needs or budget, retirees will find the perfect county to retire to in this list—or at least pick out a new vacation destination.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vox

Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom

The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Week

The demise of local news

The U.S. is losing newspapers at the rate of more than two a week, at a steep cost to our communities — and our democracy. Here's everything you need to know: How bad is the problem?  The U.S. has lost more than 2,500 newspapers since 2005 — or 25 percent of the total — and is on track to lose a third by 2025, according to a 2022 report by Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. The result is a growing number of Americans, now approaching 70 million, who live in a "news desert" — a community with no local news source....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Wu ices out the BPDA

Boston's planning agency will soon lose its authority over most city planning, Mayor Michelle Wu said last night in her first State of the City address. Driving the news: Wu said she'll sign an executive order today establishing a new advisory council as a precursor to a new department that will take over many of the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s responsibilities.
BOSTON, MA
Axios Columbus

Ohio's rise in union membership

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Map: Alice Feng/AxiosStatewide union membership grew last year compared to 2021, per new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Why it matters: The increase is further evidence of a growing labor movement involving local workers at Ohio institutions and global companies alike.State of play: The percentage of statewide workers represented by a union rose from 13% in 2021 to 14% last year.That might seem like a modest rise, but it amounts to 52,000 more Ohioans belonging to organizations designed to advance and protect their rights at work.Zoom in: Columbus' labor movement is "having a moment,"...
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

Monster of 2022: Billionaires

Consider the billionaire. Yes, that is a David Foster Wallace reference. I spotted his book of essays, Consider the Lobster, yesterday morning in one of those little libraries people of a certain demographic put up in front of their houses. My morning walk takes me up into the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, and past the homes of two billionaires. That’s rare; most billionaires choose to live far from us mere mortals. My family lives a little further down toward the flats, in a neighborhood that was once middle-class, but where a well-maintained two-plus-bedroom, one-bath house now sells for north of $1 million. We bought in at the right time.
New York Post

‘Native American’ novelist praised by GMA, NYT accused of being a ‘Pretendian’

Colorado writer Erika Wurth has earned accolades from the New York Times and Good Morning America for her new novel based on her native American heritage — but it’s a past, her detractors say, that she has made up. Wurth, who teaches creative writing at Regis University in Denver, claims Chickasaw, Apache and Cherokee heritage on her mother’s side. The background informs her latest novel, “White Horse,” which was released to capitalize on Native American Indian Heritage Month in November 2022. But according to Native activists and researchers, Wurth, 47, is one of dozens of “Pretendians,” and featured on AncestorStealing, a blog...
DENVER, CO

