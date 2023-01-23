Read full article on original website
The USWNT misses Julie Ertz, but the midfield must plan for a World Cup without her. What now?
Julie Ertz did enough ball-winning and physical tackling in the midfield for two people, but now the USWNT prepares for a World Cup without her.
United States team not in 'nice situation' ahead of friendlies: Anthony Hudson
Interim United States men's national team coach Anthony Hudson said there is a sense of sadness hanging over the team ahead of a pair of friendlies.
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
FOX Sports
Will Alejandro Zendejas be USMNT's next Mexican-American star?
Back in 2015, future World Cup standouts Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic headlined the United States' under-17 national team. But for then U-17 coach Richie Williams, Alejandro Zendejas' contribution that U.S. squad — one that included two other members of the U.S. roster at last year's World Cup in Qatar — was every bit as important.
Marcelo Bielsa 'had agreed to coach Mexico but was rejected by newly formed national team committee'
Marcelo Bielsa was set to become the next manager of the Mexican national football team, only for a newly formed committee of club team owners to decide against it.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Santos appears set to be hired as next Poland coach
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s soccer association has posted on Twitter a photo of himself with former Portugal coach Fernando Santos — a day before a news conference where the name of the new Poland coach will be announced. The tweet by Cezary Kulesza...
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Live updates as Anthony Hudson leads USA; Chelsea's Gabriel Slonina starts in goal
The Americans are on home soil and enter the game as the favorites. January Camp is in full swing as interim head coach Anthony Hudson will lead the United States men's national team against a thin Serbia squad in a friendly on Wednesday night. This is the first time that we'll get to see the USMNT play following the World Cup but only five players who made the trip to Qatar will be in the squad due to this not being a FIFA window. The team will trend on the younger side with an eye on the Olympics and the U-20 World Cup. Serbia will have a skeleton crew with only 17 players available for the match, but it should still be an open affair where Alejandro Zendejas, Gabriel Slonina, Brandon Vazquez and a few other members of the team could earn their first senior team caps.
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup
Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina makes USMNT debut with wondersave; Andrey Santos stars for Brazil U20
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was let down by some desperately poor defending in his senior international debut for the US Men’s National Team, who lost 2-1 last night to Serbia in a friendly. Both sides were fielding B-, if not C-teams in this non-FIFA-mandated national team break, with the US...
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff on Wednesday by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig. The 50-year-old Armas worked under interim coach Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United last season, leaving before Erik ten Hag took over as the permanent manager. “He brings a wealth of experience from across the world,” Marsch said of Armas, “and, having worked closely with him previously, I am sure he will help us to improve every day.”
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland 12th Man Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.
Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer’s Colin Jose Media Award
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States. Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between...
Russia, Belarus invited to Asian Games, an Olympic qualifier
Russia and its ally Belarus have been invited to compete at the Asian Games in the next step to qualifying teams for next year's Paris Olympics in an arrangement brokered by the IOC.
