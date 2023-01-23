The Americans are on home soil and enter the game as the favorites. January Camp is in full swing as interim head coach Anthony Hudson will lead the United States men's national team against a thin Serbia squad in a friendly on Wednesday night. This is the first time that we'll get to see the USMNT play following the World Cup but only five players who made the trip to Qatar will be in the squad due to this not being a FIFA window. The team will trend on the younger side with an eye on the Olympics and the U-20 World Cup. Serbia will have a skeleton crew with only 17 players available for the match, but it should still be an open affair where Alejandro Zendejas, Gabriel Slonina, Brandon Vazquez and a few other members of the team could earn their first senior team caps.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO