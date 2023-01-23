Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
NFL World Reacts To Colts' Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts appear to be in the home stretch of their search for a new head coach, with reports out of Indianapolis indicating that the team has identified a handful of candidates to receive second interviews. The search could end up right back where it started. According to Josh Alper ...
Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate
Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Reportedly Interviewing 1 Candidate For Second Time
The Indianapolis Colts have already conducted interviews with a dozen candidates for their head coaching position. Now, the team is reportedly preparing to move forward to the second round of its search, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains in the mix. Saturday will interview with the ...
Colts' Jim Irsay reportedly wants Jeff Saturday as HC, getting pushback within organization
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL after naming ESPN analyst and former Colt Jeff Saturday as head coach, replacing the fired Frank Reich in Week 10. However, if owner Jim Irsay has his way, the Colts might stun the football world again by removing the interim tag from Saturday's title.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Former Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall Makes Strange Statement Blaming Ben Roethlisberger for Downfall
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall didn’t hold back his feelings for ex-teammate Ben Roethlisberger Sunday. Mendenhall started the discussion on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at Steelers practice from back in the day. He captioned the photo “Earned my stripes.” When a fan asked what stripes he was referring to, Mendenhall posted a photo of his Super Bowl XLIII ring.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
WKRG
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Yardbarker
Former GM Keeps Blasting Steelers for No Reason
There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers that gets people going, but sometimes, you have to learn when an argument just doesn't make sense. Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has battled with Steelers fans before on his thoughts about former players. This time, he's battling with them about their current quarterback.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to be among the team’s extensive list of finalists. The two add owner Jim Irsay is expected to be involved in the second round of interviews, while vice chair/owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has had a big voice in the process so far.
NFL Reveals Full Super Bowl LVII Officiating Crew
Cincinnati has some recent experience with the head referee.
dallasexpress.com
NFL Divisional Round Recap
The NFL Divisional Round offered plenty of action, even though the home team won three of four games. After a season rife with upsets and dramatic efforts to overcome long odds, just four teams remain in competition for the Lombardi Trophy and the opportunity to join the ranks of Super Bowl winners.
Comments / 0