Morgantown, WV

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Outsider.com

Former Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall Makes Strange Statement Blaming Ben Roethlisberger for Downfall

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall didn’t hold back his feelings for ex-teammate Ben Roethlisberger Sunday. Mendenhall started the discussion on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at Steelers practice from back in the day. He captioned the photo “Earned my stripes.” When a fan asked what stripes he was referring to, Mendenhall posted a photo of his Super Bowl XLIII ring.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update

When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.  These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services.  Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
WKRG

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Yardbarker

Former GM Keeps Blasting Steelers for No Reason

There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers that gets people going, but sometimes, you have to learn when an argument just doesn't make sense. Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has battled with Steelers fans before on his thoughts about former players. This time, he's battling with them about their current quarterback.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to be among the team’s extensive list of finalists. The two add owner Jim Irsay is expected to be involved in the second round of interviews, while vice chair/owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has had a big voice in the process so far.
dallasexpress.com

NFL Divisional Round Recap

The NFL Divisional Round offered plenty of action, even though the home team won three of four games. After a season rife with upsets and dramatic efforts to overcome long odds, just four teams remain in competition for the Lombardi Trophy and the opportunity to join the ranks of Super Bowl winners.

