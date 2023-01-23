Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Single family residence sells in Westborough for $1 million
Michael Wright and Kelly Coonan acquired the property at 10 Thomas Newton Drive, Westborough, from Mark J Mason and Laura L Mason on Jan. 5, 2023, for $1,022,000 which works out to $422 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $533,900 in South Hadley
Michael Stephens and Dorick Digenti bought the property at 8 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Nov. 15, 2022, for $533,900 which works out to $269 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
Single family residence sells in Sterling for $950,000
Brent Seeber and Tasmina Hydery bought the property at 9 Sandy Ridge Road, Sterling, from Rubin L Albert and Gail J Albert on Jan. 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $303 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Single-family home in East Longmeadow sells for $520,000
Bretta Construction Llc acquired the property at 362 Parker Street, East Longmeadow, from Ent Llc Manchester on Jan. 6, 2023, for $520,000 which works out to $468 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage and sits on a 304,845 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Single-family home sells for $380,000 in Granby
Harold Chua acquired the property at 144 Carver Street, Granby, from Thaddeus J Est Sawicki on Dec. 14, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.8-acre lot. Real Estate Wire is...
Single-family residence sells for $439,000 in Worcester
Owusu Afriyie acquired the property at 17 Taconic Road, Worcester, from Stephon D Rochelle and Taisha Rochelle on Jan. 4, 2023. The $439,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $283. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000
Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Detached house sells for $960,199 in Mendon
Joseph Yellope bought the property at 22 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 29, 2022, for $960,199 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring
A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000
Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
Sale closed in Westfield: $412,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jorge Rodriguez and Karina Flores acquired the property at 87 Northridge Road, Westfield, from William J Rhodes and Debra J Rhodes on Jan. 6, 2023, for $412,000 which works out to $229 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
Condominium sells in Northampton for $454,643
Odette Levy acquired the property at 2 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, from M Wrobleski Ret Helen on Jan. 6, 2023, for $454,643 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 950-square-foot...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Penrose Street Tuesday evening for reports of a kitchen fire. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was injured. Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined...
Westfield soup kitchen calls for volunteers, hopes to reopen in person
WESTFIELD — Katie Chicorka, president of Our Community Table, said the program has an immediate need for donations of time and money, and can’t bring back sit-down, in-person meals until it builds back its volunteer corps. The soup kitchen at 101 Meadow St., Westfield, serves dinners Sundays through...
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
Yankee Candle To Close South Deerfield Plant, Scatter Remaining Workforce: CEO
The CEO of Yankee Candle's parent company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the company would close its corporate office in South Deerfield as part of a corporate restructuring that would see 13 percent of Newell's workers on the unemployment line. Newell Brands CEO Ravi Saligram announced several moves and...
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage
A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home
Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
