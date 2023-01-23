A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO