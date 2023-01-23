ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Single-family home sells for $380,000 in Granby

Harold Chua acquired the property at 144 Carver Street, Granby, from Thaddeus J Est Sawicki on Dec. 14, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.8-acre lot. Real Estate Wire is...
GRANBY, MA
Single-family residence sells for $439,000 in Worcester

Owusu Afriyie acquired the property at 17 Taconic Road, Worcester, from Stephon D Rochelle and Taisha Rochelle on Jan. 4, 2023. The $439,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $283. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $410,000

Matilda Hammond raney acquired the property at 29 Stoneham Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Aitch on Jan. 6, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $407 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
WORCESTER, MA
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Detached house sells for $960,199 in Mendon

Joseph Yellope bought the property at 22 Locust Hill Drive, Mendon, from Springs Rt Sylvan on Dec. 29, 2022, for $960,199 which works out to $332 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
MENDON, MA
‘Garage’ clothing store is coming to the Holyoke Mall this spring

A new young women’s clothing store will be strutting its way over to the Holyoke Mall in the spring. “Garage,” a Canada-based young woman’s clothing brand that sells both affordable trendy streetwear and higher-end fashion, will occupy a 3,891-square-foot storefront in the mall’s lower Central Court level. The store, which will be located directly in front of the Round 1 bowling alley, is set to open in the spring.
HOLYOKE, MA
Four-bedroom home sells in Ludlow for $565,000

Christopher Bordenca and Andrea Bordenca bought the property at 237 Westerly Circle, Ludlow, from Daniel T Laing and Jennifer M Dziedzic on Jan. 6, 2023, for $565,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional...
LUDLOW, MA
Condominium sells in Northampton for $454,643

Odette Levy acquired the property at 2 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, from M Wrobleski Ret Helen on Jan. 6, 2023, for $454,643 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 950-square-foot...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Penrose Street Tuesday evening for reports of a kitchen fire. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was injured. Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage

A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
GREENFIELD, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home

Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
WORCESTER, MA
