Who Plays Trevor On That '90s Show?
Netflix hit a nostalgic gold mine with "That '90s Show," taking audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin. If the setting and the new version of the iconic "That '70s Show" theme song weren't enough, the series also brought back Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and most of the characters fans knew and loved from the original series.
Ghosts' Danielle Pinnock Really Found Her Character In The Flashback Scene
Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock) is a favorite amongst "Ghosts" fans, and Pinnock couldn't be happier about the role. In a tweet posted on the day the Season 1 finale aired, Pinnock called the role life-changing. "I've waited over 15 years to play a role as stellar as this," the star tweeted. Fans rushed to share their love in response, with @augustmom3 noting that Pinnock was perfectly cast. Meanwhile, @GoodHumorGrl wrote, "We are so blessed in turn Danielle to have such a warm charismatic heart filled humorous character portrayed with your range of talent and dazzling special spirit."
Confess, Fletch Director Greg Mottola Is Penning A Sequel (Despite Not Having A Proper Greenlight)
Filmmaker Greg Mottola is a director that has worn many hats when it comes to fashioning unique brands of comedy in his movies. In "The Daytrippers," his debut film from 1996, his screenplay was both biting and insightful; 2007's raunchy "Superbad" was a great callback to the teen films of the early '80s, whereas 2009's painfully underrated "Adventureland" blended lighthearted humor with nostalgia to become one of the best summer movies ever. Mottola turned his attention to another comic franchise from the past with 2022's "Confess, Fletch" featuring Jon Hamm in the lead role once occupied by Chevy Chase.
How Jaws Inspired Stranger Things' Demogorgon
When its first season debuted in 2016 on Netflix, "Stranger Things" quickly took the world by storm. Fans gravitated to its (then) child star cast, its supernatural mythology, its unabashed love for "Dungeons and Dragons," and its countless homages to beloved '80s auteur films. It is that last, defining element...
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Emotional Response To Her First Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis has had a great career, but this marks her very fist Academy Award nom.
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Netflix For Your Next Movie Night
While we all love that Netflix has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a movie all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed reviews to help us narrow dow...
One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over
It’s a common (and unfortunate) misconception in the horror genre that features will fail to attract a wide audience at the box office without an eye-watering budget built as its foundation. And while this notion has been undeniably proven to carry some truth in the past, director Kyle Edward Ball is here to shake up the narrative and turn the wheels of change with his directorial debut in Skinamarink.
Sundance’s ‘Cat Person’: Director Susanna Fogel Looks at Modern Dating, the Gender Divide in Life and on Screen
For her third feature film, “Cat Person,” which plays in the Premieres section of Sundance Film Festival, director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford felt strongly that the film should be the “next instalment in the conversation that we’ve been having with these films that have dealt with issues of gender, relationships, consent, sexuality and dating over the past several years,” Fogel tells Variety. There has been a “crop of movies that spoke of this moment in the zeitgeist by presenting this sort of revenge feminism, where the woman is avenging the years of oppression and the men are put in...
Hayden Christensen Had A Hilarious Sound Effect Struggle While Filming His Star Wars Roles
Many of us cannot remember a time before "Star Wars." It's not just that the many facets of the saga saturate our culture in the form of movies, TV series, and endless amounts of cosplays. The first film — retroactively titled "A New Hope" — hit theaters in 1977. The first generation of kids to see it is just about old enough to start collecting social security. Even the middle-aged will struggle to think of a time in our lives when we couldn't identify the likes of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) or Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
Bob Pinciotti Actor Don Stark Wasn't Sure If He'd Be Invited Back For That '90s Show
For eight seasons on "That '70s Show," Don Stark played the annoying, toupée-sporting neighbor Bob Pinciotti. The character was known for walking around with an open robe and letting it all hang out, much to the dismay of his daughter, Donna (Laura Prepon). Whenever he wasn't embarrassing his family members, he liked to intimidate Donna's clumsy boyfriend, Eric (Topher Grace), and show up unwelcome to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty's (Debra Jo Rupp) house. Despite his flaws, however, Bob was lovable.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
