Related
Scientist
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Good News Network
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
Pregnant male seadragon makes history at CA aquarium. ‘An extremely rare occurrence’
The species was once listed as “near threatened,” according to the aquarium.
msn.com
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them
When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
natureworldnews.com
New Species Dwarf Boa Found in Andes Cloud Forest Patch, Scientists Say "Shouldn't Be There"
A new species of dwarf boa was discovered by scientists in an Andes patch of cloud forest, which, according to the scientists, is not where it should be. A new small species of dwarf boa was discovered by scientists in the Amazon of Ecuador. These tiny reptiles only measure about a foot long.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
Lebanon-Express
Oh baby! UK zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered Western chimpanzee
In the UK the Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of what some conservationists say is the world’s rarest chimp, a critically endangered Western chimpanzee.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
Phys.org
Tigers in South Africa: A farming industry exists—often for their body parts
A tiger escaped from a residence and roamed the countryside outside Johannesburg, South Africa, for four days this month. It attacked a man and killed several animals, and was eventually shot by the authorities. Tigers aren't native to South Africa and are considered an alien species. Its escape highlights the...
Phys.org
Can dogs tell the difference between when we are unable to do something for them, versus being simply unwilling?
A team of researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, working with a colleague from AS University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, has found evidence that suggests dogs, under some circumstances, are able to understand the intentions of people that they do not know. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes experiments they carried out with treats given to a variety of dogs.
Bush rats are back to reclaim their place in this Australian park
In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
New species of lizard discovered in Peru national park
Scientists have discovered a new species of lizard in a protected natural area in Cusco, southeastern Peru, national park officials said Monday. "Otishi National Park reveals a new species of lizard to science," the National Service of State-Protected Natural Areas said in a statement.
Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?
Before the fur trade drove them to near extinction, sea otters once roamed the waters of North America from Alaska to Baja California. Now a non-profit conservation group wants to see them brought back, and say the otters could help restore the region’s crucial but decimated kelp forests. The...
Upworthy
A Finnish teacher stumbled upon 3 bear cubs playing in a circle and they look like tiny humans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2020. It has since been updated. Photography, sometimes, boils down to being in the right place at the right time. A physical education teacher from Sotkamo, Finland, was out exploring the Finnish taiga around the town of Martinselkonen a few years ago when he came across an unusual gathering amidst the trees. Valtteri Mulkahainen, who captures (on camera) wildlife and magical sights around his country in his free time, quickly found a spot to discreetly capture the once-in-a-lifetime shots he'd stumbled upon and the results are truly fascinating. Before his eyes were a mother bear and her 3 adorable cubs who, unaware of Mulkahainen's presence, put on quite a show.
a-z-animals.com
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile. Crocodiles are both feared and revered as one of the most formidable predators in the animal kingdom. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, they can easily take down their prey with remarkable precision and swiftness. However, this video shows us that even a crocodile is no match for a pride of powerful lions.
