ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Tax filing season officially begins

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPIMl_0kOBUxlT00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is now accepting and processing tax returns for 2022.

More than 168 million people are expected to file tax returns this year and for many, their tax returns may be smaller . Many benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic have ended, including the child tax credit which returned to pre-pandemic numbers. Parents and caregivers will miss out on up to $8,000 in the child or dependent care tax.

Choosing the right tax preparer for you

This year, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistants and more in-person staff to help support taxpayers, which was funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season. That’s just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years. We are very excited to begin to deliver what taxpayers want and our employees know we could do with this funding,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

Tax season runs through April 18 this year, giving Americans an extra three days to file due to the calendar. The IRS says to make sure you have all your documents needed before filing your taxes to avoid extensive processing and refund delays.

Once you file your taxes, you can check the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website to see what you can expect to receive your refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

Former federal courthouse in Springfield purchased by Tower Square owners

SPRINGFIELD – Following 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced the $6 million sale of 1550 Main St. to Mittas Holdings LLC and DGP Properties LLC, which are owned by Vidhyadhar Mitta and Dinesh Patel. The sale was formerly announced on Jan. 4 and will expand Mitta and Patel’s ownership of Springfield properties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council approves new police union contract

SPRINGFIELD – The City Council approved a new contract for the Springfield police union during their Jan. 9 meeting. The contract awards 3.75 percent annual retroactive pay bonuses for 2020, 2021 and 2022 while also extending the annual bonuses to 2023 and 2024. Springfield Director of Human Resources and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton Aldi grocery store plans for March opening

Northampton’s newest grocery store is weeks away from opening. Aldi, a discount supermarket chain, will open a King Street store in March, a company representative said. The company had previously said it intended to open the new store sometime this spring, MassLive reported in October. Chris Daniels, an Aldi vice president based in Connecticut, confirmed on Tuesday that the store was expected to open in March.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Voice

Aldi To Open Soon In Northampton: Report

Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is going through a boom period at the moment and will open three stores in Massachusetts in the first three months of 2023. A store in Northampton is scheduled to open in March, according to MassLive. The company plans to open the Northampton store at...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy