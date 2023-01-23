Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals
The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Lions May Have Ended Aaron Rodgers' Run with Packers
The Detroit Lions may have ended the tenure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. After months of taking subtle jabs at the Lions, the young team took it to heart and played the regular season finale with pride and purpose. On Sunday Night Football, the Lions marched...
Aaron Rodgers To Patriots? NFL Insider Floats ‘Belichickian’ Move
Could the New England Patriots replace Mac Jones with an aging future Hall of Famer this offseason?. No, not Tom Brady. The other one. In his latest ‘Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports’ Peter King floated a different quarterback possibility for the Patriots: Aaron Rodgers. After ESPN’s...
Packers Walked Away From Brett Favre, They Can Walk Away From Aaron Rodgers
It’s a business decision, and they need to consider building for the post-Rodgers era sooner or later.
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment On Packers Contract
Aaron Rodgers is taking time with his future in 2023, but this comment could inspire some positivity for Packers fans. The All-Pro quarterback has not committed to a return to Green Bay and is instead taking some time to relax before choosing what he wants to do next. This hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating on a potential trade, including a possible move to the New England Patriots.
Patrick Mahomes Update: Andy Reid Gives Update On Chiefs QB
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under the microscope this week given after suffering an ankle injury in Kansas City’s divisional-round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The superstar signal-caller briefly exited the contest with what’s been deemed to be a high-ankle sprain, though X-rays were negative. And...
Are Jets Getting Sneaky With Reported Offensive Coordinator Target?
The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason. In need of an offensive coordinator, New York will be tasked with hiring a coach that is either capable of reviving the career of Zach Wilson or ready to implement a new system for its next QB. Perhaps that’s the reason they have their eyes on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple For Trash-Talking Brother Stefon
Eli Apple is at it again, but a fellow NFL cornerback doesn’t believe the 2016 first-round pick has a leg to stand on. Apple, one of the most active trash-talkers in the league, wasted no time yapping after the Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati corner specifically took aim at Stefon Diggs, whose frustration boiled over after Buffalo watched its once-promising 2022 season come to an end at Highmark Stadium this past Sunday.
Patriots Address Defense With First Pick In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft
Much like last year, a number of different positions would make sense for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An offensive tackle arguably is New England’s biggest need entering an offseason that’s already seen significant changes in Foxboro, Mass. And speaking of helping starting quarterback Mac Jones, taking a shot at a playmaking pass-catcher in Round 1 this spring would be a practical move for Bill Belichick and company as well.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Sit on Throne
The NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles have continued to look the part of a Super Bowl favorite and now boast the shortest odds. Below are the top four remaining favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Philadelphia Eagles +230 (Last week: +500, #4) After a dominant...
