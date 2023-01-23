Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Darryll Martin "Marty" Beaman
Darryll Martin “Marty” Beaman, 59 of Taylorville and Charleston, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on July 14, 1963 in Taylorville, the son of Darryll Miller and Beverly Joyce (Lowe) Beaman. Marty graduated from Charleston High School and earned his degree in accounting from Eastern Illinois University. He loved watching movies and enjoyed spending every Saturday at his parents’ home watching a movie together. He had a special place in his heart for dogs, especially his favorites Odie and Turbot.
Effingham Radio
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
Effingham Radio
Connie Lou (Sulsberger) Kirby, 78
Connie Lou (Sulsberger) Kirby, age 78, of Flora, Illinois, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was born June 13, 1944, in Vernal, Utah, the daughter of James Carroll and Virginia Lucille (McGannon) Sulsberger. Connie married Micheal “Mike” Warren Sr. on April 19, 1960, and together they raised three children, Michael Jr., Marsha, and Michele. Later in life, on May 4, 1985, Connie was united in marriage to H. E. “Kirby” and together they raised their son, Troy. Kirby preceded her in death on December 13, 1998.
Effingham Radio
William Lester Thoms, 88
William Lester Thoms, 88, of Salem passed away at 1:27 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Salem Township Hospital in Salem. William was born on March 4, 1934, in Kinmundy, the son of Elliot and Florence (McCulley) Thoms. William left high school to serve his country in the Navy until he returned home and married the love of his life, Sheila Pickel, on October 18, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. They shared 50 years of marriage, having 7 children, before she preceded him in death on March 21, 2005. During his lifetime, William worked for the railroad for 10 years and oil fields for 15 years and later moved to St. Louis to take care of apartment buildings. William was a huge fan of football and you often caught him watching a game while building bird houses or putting a puzzle together. He loved spending time with family, cooking, and playing cards.
Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
Effingham Radio
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Releases Available Scholarships for Effingham County Students
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The application link may be found on our website. https://southeasternillinois.org/students. ACHS BASEBALL SCHOLARSHIP. This scholarship supports student-athletes continuing their education. The student must have played baseball...
Effingham Radio
Joe Sippers Cafe Receives Official Illinois Maker’s Plate
The following was released by Visit Effingham on their Facebook Page:. Today, Joe Sippers Cafe received their official Illinois Makers plate, created by fellow Illinois Maker, Mississippi Mud Pottery!. We are so proud to present Emily and Brennan Debenham, owners of Joe Sippers Cafe, with this award as they join...
Effingham Radio
Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, 40
Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, age 40, of Farina, Illinois passed away from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming. Ty was born on September 17, 1982 in Powell, Wyoming to Luman and Mary Ann (Pearce) Judd. Tyler lived in many places having grown up in a military family. He lived in Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Tyler was always a wandering soul which led him to join the United States Navy in 2003. Tyler served his country admirably while defending his country until 2007. Even then he continued to serve others. He married Krisandra Robin Koehler on August 26, 2017 in Cody, Wyoming.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit #40 Makes Personnel Moves
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education met on Monday, January 23rd. The Board took the following personnel moves at the meeting:. Callie McMahon Elementary Art Teacher @ Central for 2023-24 School Year. Brittney Regenhardt Elementary Teacher for 2023-24 School Year. Yvonne West Elementary Teacher for 2023-24 School Year. Samantha...
thetuscolajournal.com
Piercy is building a career in his hometown
For 2002 Villa Grove High School graduate David Piercy, it’s been a circuitous route to success in his hometown. From working on job sites with his dad, Duane, to starting his own company in Colorado before moving it back home, the trek hasn’t always been an easy one. I recently caught up with him to talk about his latest project, an 1800-square-foot addition to the city building, and much more.
977wmoi.com
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
nowdecatur.com
Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects
January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
Horizon Health nationally recognized for patient care
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health was recently nationally recognized for its continued dedication to caring for the community through The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN). Asked to voluntarily participate in four quality outcomes as a part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, Horizon Health and other […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
Comments / 0