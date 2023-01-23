ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina

Despite unearthing an inspired effort, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball couldn’t quite climb out of the hole it dug itself into, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-68 in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night. Syracuse led late and looked poised for a marquee victory, but the mistake-making...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

North Carolina 72, Syracuse 68: Orange come up short in home thriller versus Tar Heels

Everyone take a deep breath. Yes, the end of this game made absolutely no sense. Let’s break it down and sort through all the insanity. After trailing for most of the game in its home matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Joe Girard hit a three with 53 seconds left to take a 68-66 lead over UNC. For a brief moment, Syracuse looked like it could pull away.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for North Carolina

Once again, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-7, 6-3) has its eyes set on securing its first win against a big-name opponent. The Orange will have that opportunity Tuesday night in a primetime matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3), who enter the game on a three-game winning streak.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Joe Girard is playing his most complete games for the Orange

Syracuse Orange fans have heard the name Joe Girard tossed around a lot during his four seasons with the program. His performances over the years have been a mix of eye-catching precision shooting and head-scratching cold streaks and defensive relapses. But despite his imperfections, JGIII was counted on to be a major contributor to one of the youngest Orange basketball teams in a long time. Since ACC play began, Girard has lived up to that expectation and then some.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse vs North Carolina

The Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) men’s basketball team returns home to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) at 9:00 on ESPN. People are starting to feel good about the run Syracuse is on, and a win here would add more good vibes. North Carolina is also playing well as they try to turn around a season that saw them start at #1 and fall from the rankings.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs North Carolina

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Chapel Hill, NC. Students: 31,539 students who want to know how come Roy Williams...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. North Carolina: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 4.5 underdogs at home against UNC. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. North Carolina Blog: Tar Heel Blog. Rivalry: 15-6, North Carolina.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly

How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy