Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Breckenridge school board to discuss four-day school week at special meeting on Tuesday
At a special meeting scheduled for noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss and consider possible action on changing the district’s academic structure to a four-day instructional week. The meeting also will include a discussion and consideration of purchasing structured cabling for...
BISD honors Students and Teacher of the Month for January
At their meeting on Thursday evening, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the following January 2023 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month:. Cutline, top photo: South Elementary Principal Joshua Holt reads comments about Matthew Reed by his homeroom teacher, Lori Durham. Matthew is the...
Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
ktxs.com
Juvenile shoots at school bus while kids are getting off, injuring one child in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A juvenile shot at a school bus on 202 Arnold Boulevard as kids were getting off, leaving one with minor injuries. Police responded to a call from an AISD bus driver saying a bus was shot while driving its normal route. APD said a female student...
City Commissioners turn down bid for American Legion building, approve sign-on bonuses for new employees
After meeting in closed-door session about the former American Legion building, the Breckenridge City Commissioners turned down an offer to buy the building and voted to make some changes to the bid process. The action took place during the Jan. 10 meeting. “I move to reject the received bid for...
Stephens County Commissioners approve fuel bids, take care of routine business
At their first meeting of the new year, the Stephens County Commissioners approved the two fuel bids they received and took care of several other business items. They also did not take any action on a burn ban for the county. On Jan. 9, the commissioners opened bids from All...
Cynthia Boyd
Cynthia Boyd, 54, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed January 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Services are currently pending.
Storm Spotter training program scheduled for March 1
The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want everyone to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Stephens County on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Texas State Technical College. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Stephens County. There is no cost to attend the class, and no registration is required.
Clarence ‘C.H.’ Herring
Clarence “C.H.” Herring, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. His funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26. A Rosary service, followed by a visitation, will take place in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, January 25, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Buckaroo Queen coronation scheduled for Jan. 28
The 98th Coronation of the Buckaroo Queen is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Bailey Auditorium on the Breckenridge High School campus. Tickets will cost $5 each and may be purchased at the door or at the BHS office in advance. This year’s Breckenridge High School...
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
Mary E. Hood
Mary Evelyn Hood, 90, a retired educator passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The graveside service at the Breckenridge Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mary is survived by Larry Smith, nephew; Tommy Hood, nephew; and Kathy O’Shields, niece.
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
SCJLS 2023: Jackson, Nowak and Blackman garner top awards in Sheep Division
The Sheep Division of the 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show followed the poultry judging Friday morning, Jan. 6. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. The results of the Sheep Division are as follows:. Senior Showmanship: Joni...
Annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show highlights showmanship, as well as animals and ag projects
For 65 years, the youth of Stephens County have been coming together to exhibit their agriculture animal projects in the local livestock show. The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale included more than 120 kids participating in the annual event from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Stephens County Agriculture/Expo Center.
SCJLS 2023: Top honors in Goat Division go to Addison Duncan and MacKenzie Cloud
This year’s Goat Division in the Stephens County Junior Livestock Show featured six classes of breeding goats and three classes of market goats. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. The results of the Goat Division are...
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
SCJLS 2023: Providence Ezell, Kadynce Kennedy earn top awards in Cattle Division
The final livestock contest of the 2021 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show was the Cattle Division on Friday evening, Jan. 6. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. There were eight classes and seven participants. The results were:
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0