Breckenridge, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Storm Spotter training program scheduled for March 1

The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want everyone to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Stephens County on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Texas State Technical College. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Stephens County. There is no cost to attend the class, and no registration is required.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Clarence ‘C.H.’ Herring

Clarence “C.H.” Herring, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. His funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26. A Rosary service, followed by a visitation, will take place in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, January 25, from 5-6:30 p.m.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Mary E. Hood

Mary Evelyn Hood, 90, a retired educator passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The graveside service at the Breckenridge Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mary is survived by Larry Smith, nephew; Tommy Hood, nephew; and Kathy O’Shields, niece.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show highlights showmanship, as well as animals and ag projects

For 65 years, the youth of Stephens County have been coming together to exhibit their agriculture animal projects in the local livestock show. The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale included more than 120 kids participating in the annual event from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Stephens County Agriculture/Expo Center.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

