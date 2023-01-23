Aidan McCann: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable 13-Year-Old Magician On ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Image Credit: NBC

Aidan McCann is taking his talents overseas to AGT: All-Stars. The young magician will be appearing in the latest round of auditions on AGT: All-Stars. Aidan already made a name for himself in Europe, and now he has his eye on becoming an AGT champion.

So, who is Aidan McCann? He’s only 13 years old, but he’s accomplished so much in a short amount of time. Here’s what you need to know about Aidan.

Aidan McCann during his audition on ‘AGT: All-Stars.’ (NBC)

1. Aidan is a magician.

Aidan is one of the most talented magicians, and he’s only 13 years old. He rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, where he made it all the way to the finale. In 2019, he traveled to Las Vegas to meet and perform with Shin Lim, the winner of AGT season 13 and AGT: The Champions. Aidan became the youngest magician to perform on a Las Vegas stage.

2. Aidan is an actor.

In addition to being a magician, Aidan has also appeared in shows like The Holiday and Bad Sisters. He will appear in the upcoming series Clean Sweep. Aidan is currently filming the movie Horizon.

3. Aidan is from Ireland.

Aidan got his start by appearing on Ireland’s Got Talent when he was just 9 years old. He was born in Kildare, Ireland. He has a sister named Molly McCann. While in Dublin in 2019, he performed a card trick for Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

4. Aidan appeared on Ellen.

Aidan was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. He impressed Ellen DeGeneres and the audience with a card trick. The video has over 3.1 million views on YouTube. Aidan also appeared on the show Little Big Shots.

5. Aidan has had his own show.

After going viral on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aidan was given his own segment on the show. Emily Blunt, Colin Farrell, and the Jonas Brothers were among his guests.