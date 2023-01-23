ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Aidan McCann: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable 13-Year-Old Magician On ‘AGT: All-Stars’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwEa6_0kOBUH8J00
Image Credit: NBC
  • Aidan is a magician.
  • Aidan is from Ireland.
  • Aidan was previously on Britain’s Got Talent.

Aidan McCann is taking his talents overseas to AGT: All-Stars. The young magician will be appearing in the latest round of auditions on AGT: All-Stars. Aidan already made a name for himself in Europe, and now he has his eye on becoming an AGT champion.

So, who is Aidan McCann? He’s only 13 years old, but he’s accomplished so much in a short amount of time. Here’s what you need to know about Aidan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HOEt_0kOBUH8J00
Aidan McCann during his audition on ‘AGT: All-Stars.’ (NBC)

1. Aidan is a magician.

Aidan is one of the most talented magicians, and he’s only 13 years old. He rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, where he made it all the way to the finale. In 2019, he traveled to Las Vegas to meet and perform with Shin Lim, the winner of AGT season 13 and AGT: The Champions. Aidan became the youngest magician to perform on a Las Vegas stage.

2. Aidan is an actor.

In addition to being a magician, Aidan has also appeared in shows like The Holiday and Bad Sisters. He will appear in the upcoming series Clean Sweep. Aidan is currently filming the movie Horizon.

3. Aidan is from Ireland.

Aidan got his start by appearing on Ireland’s Got Talent when he was just 9 years old. He was born in Kildare, Ireland. He has a sister named Molly McCann. While in Dublin in 2019, he performed a card trick for Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

4. Aidan appeared on Ellen.

Aidan was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. He impressed Ellen DeGeneres and the audience with a card trick. The video has over 3.1 million views on YouTube. Aidan also appeared on the show Little Big Shots.

5. Aidan has had his own show.

After going viral on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aidan was given his own segment on the show. Emily Blunt, Colin Farrell, and the Jonas Brothers were among his guests.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'AGT: All-Stars' couple Power Duo confesses crush on live TV: 'He didn’t know that I loved him first'

There have been a few talent-competition couples whose onstage declarations of love have made for pure TV gold. There was that moment on American Idol Season 16 when winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that they were an item, or that time when Season 5 AmericanIdol finalist Ace Young got down on one knee and proposed to another Idol alumnus, Diana DeGarmo, on a live Idol finale. And of course, there's power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's blossoming romance on the set of The Voice.
startattle.com

Aidan Bryant AGT All-Stars 2023 Golden Buzzer Audition, Season 1

Adorable kid magician Aidan McCann impresses Heidi Klum with his super hero magic! See why Aidan’s audition is worthy of a Golden Buzzer! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1 Audition. Aidan Bryant AGT All-Stars Audition. Contestant: Aidan Bryant (AGT Season 16 Runner-up) Hometown: Virginia.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
HollywoodLife

Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Cousin Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank revealed on Jan. 24 that they “are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” according to a Buckingham Palace statement shared by PEOPLE. “The family are delighted, and August [Philip Hawke, the couple’s first child] is very much looking forward to being a big brother.” Eugenie, 32, shared the news on her Instagram, posing with her nearly-two-year-old son. August hugged his mom’s stomach while they stood outside in the brisk weather.
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
287K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy