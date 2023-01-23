ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
SFGate

Mortgage Rates for January 23, 2023: Rates tick up slightly

Mortgage rates are a mixed bag this week, with some rates ticking up a bit since hitting their lowest point since September 2022. One rate, meanwhile, continued its downward trajectory. As of January 23, 2023, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.47%, according to Bankrate. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.63%, while 30-year jumbo mortgage rates and 5/1 ARM rates sit at 6.49% and 5.38%, respectively. On the whole, mortgage rates have been slowly declining over the last two months. Rates for 30-year fixed mortgages topped out at 7.24% in early November, a 20-year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
denver7.com

Mortgage rates continue to fall, but still higher than Jan. 2022

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. is down to 6.15%, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. That's the lowest since the week of Sept. 15, 2022. However, the rate is still 2.59% higher than a year ago. Higher interest rates can add hundreds, if...
The Independent

Four cities identified by Goldman Sachs to be on track for record home price drop

Four cities have been identified by Goldman Sachs as being on track for record drops in home prices.The investing giant announced in a note to clients earlier this month that home prices will decrease more this year than they previously expected. The bank said their preview of the housing market had grown worse and that they expect the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index to drop by 6.1 per cent year-over-year by the fourth quarter of this year. The previous estimate for the same time period was a drop of 4.1 per cent, according to Insider....
Detroit News

Debt ceiling anxiety tracker: What to watch as crunch time nears

A failure by the US government to pay its debts on time would probably cause catastrophic fallout throughout global financial markets. But some are more directly in the firing line than others and observers are starting to zero in on when they will start to show clear signs of worry about the debt-ceiling impasse.
WASHINGTON STATE
moneyweek.com

House prices could fall 30%. Should investors be worried about a repeat of 2008?

The outlook for UK house prices is bleak. After two years of explosive growth, the market is now starting to slow as the cost of borrowing rises amid interest rate increases. Analysts expect this trend to continue into 2023, with some predicting that prices could decline by as much as 30% next year (this could be good news for buyers looking to snap up a bargain).
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy