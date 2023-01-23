Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Buffalo One Of The Cleanest Cities In The US?
What makes a city “clean” or “dirty”? Is it the amount of trash on the streets? How a city smells? Sightings of mice, rats, and other gross pests scattering around? Ew. Surprisingly, the city of Buffalo does pretty well when it comes to these factors, and...
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Western New York Could Break This Snow Record
Usually, when you hear the phrase “world record” associated with snow, it’s not a good thing. But this time, it is - promise!. Remember how much fun it was to play outside in the snow when you were a kid? Building snowmen and forts, sledding, and, as long as you didn’t get too aggressive, snowball fights? Ahh, memories.
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
New York State Honors Buffalo Blizzard Heroes
We're still dealing with the aftermath of the massive winter storm that ravaged large parts of the country and left a tremendous impact on Buffalo and Western New York. That storm, which was named Winter Storm Elliott in national weather coverage, left more than 60 people dead and caused millions of dollars in damage across the country also left a huge mark on our area. When it was all said and done, the hurricane-force winds that fed the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 dumped a few feet of snow on Western New York, left thousands without power for several days, and took at least 47 lives in Western New York.
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Toxic: Eating Fish In NY Lakes As Bad As Drinking Tainted Water
A new study has revealed just how toxic eating fish from lakes in New York State can be. Chemical toxins are leaching into our waters, which are poisoning the fish, which we then consume. Are you familiar with the old adage, 'you are what you eat'? In this case, it's nothing good.
Could ChatGPT Be Banned In New York Schools?
If you are one of the many people who read that headline and first asked "What is ChatGPT" you are not alone. ChatGPt is a new chatbot that was created in 2022 that allows Artificial Intellance to write and interact more like humans. So why could ChatGPT be banned in...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous
With the ability to order anything we want on our phones and have it delivered right to our door, many of us have forgotten how fun a trip to our local shopping mall can be. Remember back in high school when meeting friends at the mall was the ultimate weekend activity? A soft pretzel in one hand, an Orange Julius in the other, shopping bags looped over both arms? Sure, it was easy to blow our entire month’s allowance in just a few hours, and we got home completely exhausted from lugging around our haul all afternoon. But we all know that it was totally worth it for the rush of showing off our new threads at school on Monday and having our friends exclaim, “SO cute!! Where did you get that?”
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
Toxins found in fish in Lake Erie, highest in the country
A recent study by the Environmental Working Group found that fish in Lake Erie have 11 parts per trillion of a toxin called PFAS. The levels are one of the highest in the country.
Large Snowstorm Triggers Winter Storm Watch In New York
A massive snowstorm is coming through New York this week and it has already triggered a Winter Weather warnings. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting on Wednesday morning at 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning will be in place until 7 pm on...
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live.
