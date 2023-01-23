ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo One Of The Cleanest Cities In The US?

What makes a city “clean” or “dirty”? Is it the amount of trash on the streets? How a city smells? Sightings of mice, rats, and other gross pests scattering around? Ew. Surprisingly, the city of Buffalo does pretty well when it comes to these factors, and...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Could Break This Snow Record

Usually, when you hear the phrase “world record” associated with snow, it’s not a good thing. But this time, it is - promise!. Remember how much fun it was to play outside in the snow when you were a kid? Building snowmen and forts, sledding, and, as long as you didn’t get too aggressive, snowball fights? Ahh, memories.
CHILI, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Honors Buffalo Blizzard Heroes

We're still dealing with the aftermath of the massive winter storm that ravaged large parts of the country and left a tremendous impact on Buffalo and Western New York. That storm, which was named Winter Storm Elliott in national weather coverage, left more than 60 people dead and caused millions of dollars in damage across the country also left a huge mark on our area. When it was all said and done, the hurricane-force winds that fed the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 dumped a few feet of snow on Western New York, left thousands without power for several days, and took at least 47 lives in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous

With the ability to order anything we want on our phones and have it delivered right to our door, many of us have forgotten how fun a trip to our local shopping mall can be. Remember back in high school when meeting friends at the mall was the ultimate weekend activity? A soft pretzel in one hand, an Orange Julius in the other, shopping bags looped over both arms? Sure, it was easy to blow our entire month’s allowance in just a few hours, and we got home completely exhausted from lugging around our haul all afternoon. But we all know that it was totally worth it for the rush of showing off our new threads at school on Monday and having our friends exclaim, “SO cute!! Where did you get that?”
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

