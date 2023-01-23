ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Roanoke community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on January 24, 2023. The new center is the company’s first location in Virginia, and it encourages the Roanoke community to learn more about donating their plasma to help save lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005011/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at Freedom Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO