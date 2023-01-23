ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Freedom Plasma Center Expands to Virginia

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Roanoke community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on January 24, 2023. The new center is the company’s first location in Virginia, and it encourages the Roanoke community to learn more about donating their plasma to help save lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005011/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at Freedom Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local pharmacies find ways to overcome shortages

(WFXR) — If you’ve been at a pharmacy lately, you may have seen long lines or limited stock. Brandon Crosier is a store manager at Christiansburg Pharmacy and says a big part of the staffing problem in the Commonwealth is new regulations by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy requiring new pharmacy techs to take classes.
ROANOKE, VA
Ted Rivers

The Best Festivals in Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss

Virginia is home to a variety of festivals throughout the year, showcasing the state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The Virginia Wine Festival is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features over 250 wines from Virginia wineries, giving attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.
VIRGINIA STATE
Garden & Gun

A Virginia Community Beseeches Coke: Save Our Ginger Ale!

Ginger ale, with its nose-tickling effervescence and zing of earthy spice, can be an acquired taste. The people of Virginia’s Northern Neck, it’s safe to say, have acquired the taste more than most. Now they’re fighting to bring a beloved local brand bubbling back to life. Even...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Prom Dress Project marking 14th year of affordable formalware in March

BRiSTOL, Tenn. — The YWCA is again helping high school girls in the region get a dress for prom. While prom night’s glitz and glamour is a big part of what makes a prom memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families. The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in our region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
VIRGINIA STATE
Military.com

VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place

The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Study: Va. is best state to retire

Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
VIRGINIA STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia

Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy