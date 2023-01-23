Read full article on original website
Related
New Freedom Plasma Center Expands to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Roanoke community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on January 24, 2023. The new center is the company’s first location in Virginia, and it encourages the Roanoke community to learn more about donating their plasma to help save lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005011/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at Freedom Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)
wfxrtv.com
Local pharmacies find ways to overcome shortages
(WFXR) — If you’ve been at a pharmacy lately, you may have seen long lines or limited stock. Brandon Crosier is a store manager at Christiansburg Pharmacy and says a big part of the staffing problem in the Commonwealth is new regulations by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy requiring new pharmacy techs to take classes.
Virginia nurse shows appreciation for fellow frontline healthcare workers
One local emergency department nurse told News 3 that because of her non-profit organization called Care4Frontline, she’s talked to managers across the area and they’re feeling the weight.
Augusta Free Press
‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections
The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show...
The Best Festivals in Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss
Virginia is home to a variety of festivals throughout the year, showcasing the state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The Virginia Wine Festival is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features over 250 wines from Virginia wineries, giving attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.
Garden & Gun
A Virginia Community Beseeches Coke: Save Our Ginger Ale!
Ginger ale, with its nose-tickling effervescence and zing of earthy spice, can be an acquired taste. The people of Virginia’s Northern Neck, it’s safe to say, have acquired the taste more than most. Now they’re fighting to bring a beloved local brand bubbling back to life. Even...
Here are the top names for babies born in Virginia in 2022.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above from a story about the first babies born in 2023 across Hampton Roads. Thousands of families across the Commonwealth welcomed a new bundle or bundles of joy into their lives in 2022. Now, the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital...
Johnson City Press
Prom Dress Project marking 14th year of affordable formalware in March
BRiSTOL, Tenn. — The YWCA is again helping high school girls in the region get a dress for prom. While prom night’s glitz and glamour is a big part of what makes a prom memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families. The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in our region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
Military.com
VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place
The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
cardinalnews.org
West Virginia lures remote workers with fresh air, lower costs — and an incentive program. Could this be a model for rural Virginia?
It’s the latest trend in economic development. Pay work-from-home workers to move to your county. Since they work remotely, they aren’t competing for jobs. And with incomes typically of $100,000 or more, they are not competing for affordable housing. Remote worker incentive programs are being tried all over...
WJLA
SEE IT | 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers': Electron rocket launches from Wallops Island
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket launched Tuesday evening from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch was scheduled for Monday, but weather conditions caused a delay. The launch was be visible across much of the East Coast. The Electron rocket is 59 feet...
WTOP
Study: Va. is best state to retire
Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
Military.com
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
State seeks SOL input from college where president 'insulted' teachers
The Virginia Superintendent of Public Education has delayed the adoption of revisions to the history standards that began while Governor Ralph Northam (D - Virginia) was in office.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia
Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
VA War Memorial Opens Major New Exhibit Honoring Vietnam War Veterans
“50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience” Profiles The Lives And Stories Of 50 Vietnam War Veterans From Throughout The Commonwealth The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond announces the public opening of its newest major exhibit, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The exhibit opens this month to coincide […]
Comments / 0