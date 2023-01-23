Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in Overbrook, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 11:40 p.m. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital,...
fox29.com
Officials: 53-year-old man critically injured after being struck on Mayfair street
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is in critical condition with a head injury after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver less than a mile away from his home in Mayfair on Tuesday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue for reports...
Suspected Mayfair Gunman Now Charged In Second Shooting
A man charged in the deadly Mayfair ambush that killed three on Jan. 9 is now also charged with a second murder, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, the department said. He's accused of killing a 28-year-old man in West Hunting Park on Jan. 3.
Arrest Made In Deadly Mayfair Ambush Shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal slaying of three men in Mayfair earlier this month. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter. Pennsylvania court records show the 24-year-old was charged...
Mayfair hit-and-run leaves man hospitalized, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Tuesday night, marking the third hit-and-run in the city this week. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., according to police. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue when it struck the man. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. The vehicle fled the scene, police say.On Sunday night, two separate hit-and-runs left two people dead in the city.
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
fox29.com
Person of interest in custody after man, 65, found dead in New Castle County home, police say
CHRISTIANA FALLS, Del. - Police in New Castle County have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home, according to officials. Authorities say officers responded to the block of Verdi Circle in Christiana Falls on Tuesday just before midnight to conduct a welfare check. Police...
Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say
A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Mayfair quadruple shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Mayfair that left three men dead earlier in January, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter.Edwin Vargas, 24, is currently in police custody Tuesday for the alleged shooting.Charges are unknown at this time. The shooting happened on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.Philadelphia police said earlier this month they believe the victims in the shooting were targeted. The shooting left three young men dead: an 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old. The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, was listed in critical condition following the shooting.
fox29.com
Woman shot as hail of over 30 bullets leads to barricade situation inside Tacony home
PHILADELPHIA - A 47-year-old woman miraculously suffered just one non-life-threatening shot after more than 30 shots were fired from a Tacony home overnight. She told police she was sitting in a car with a man on the 6700 block of Marsden Street when they heard multiple gunshots just before midnight.
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle
Police found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV. A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
3 suspects charged with murder in killing at Philadelphia gas station
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.
SWAT team responds after over 30 shots fired from inside Tacony home, woman injured
"This is the Philadelphia police, we need you to exit the residence now," authorities could be heard through a bullhorn.
Comments / 2