Man in critical condition after being shot in Overbrook, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 11:40 p.m. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Mayfair Gunman Now Charged In Second Shooting

A man charged in the deadly Mayfair ambush that killed three on Jan. 9 is now also charged with a second murder, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, the department said. He's accused of killing a 28-year-old man in West Hunting Park on Jan. 3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Mayfair Ambush Shooting

Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal slaying of three men in Mayfair earlier this month. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter. Pennsylvania court records show the 24-year-old was charged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayfair hit-and-run leaves man hospitalized, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Tuesday night, marking the third hit-and-run in the city this week. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., according to police. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue when it struck the man. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. The vehicle fled the scene, police say.On Sunday night, two separate hit-and-runs left two people dead in the city.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say

A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with fatal Mayfair quadruple shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Mayfair that left three men dead earlier in January, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter.Edwin Vargas, 24, is currently in police custody Tuesday for the alleged shooting.Charges are unknown at this time. The shooting happened on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.Philadelphia police said earlier this month they believe the victims in the shooting were targeted. The shooting left three young men dead: an 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old. The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, was listed in critical condition following the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting

UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA

