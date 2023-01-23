PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Mayfair that left three men dead earlier in January, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter.Edwin Vargas, 24, is currently in police custody Tuesday for the alleged shooting.Charges are unknown at this time. The shooting happened on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.Philadelphia police said earlier this month they believe the victims in the shooting were targeted. The shooting left three young men dead: an 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old. The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, was listed in critical condition following the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO