Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia
Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
AOL Corp
Hundreds of sharks caught up in feeding frenzy seen from plane off southern Australia
A mysterious area of churning ocean seen off South Australia proved to be a shark feeding frenzy on closer inspection. Multiple photos of the vortex were posted on Instagram by Australian photographer and blogger Luke Stevens, who reports it happened 9 miles off the nation’s southern coast. “Seen an...
‘We dubbed it Toadzilla’: giant cane toad believed to be the largest of its species found in Australia
The animal weighed in at a possible new world record of 2.7kg and was discovered by park rangers on a walk in Queensland
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Man Finds Black Mamba Behind Toilet: 'Nearly Flew Out of the Bathroom'
The homeowner touched the deadly snake with his bare hands before realizing what it was, snake catcher Byron Zimmerman told Newsweek.
Actress bitten 6 times by seal in front of horrified onlookers: ‘I was attacked’
She inadvertently starred in her first animal horror movie. An actress from “Raised By Wolves” had to be hospitalized after getting mauled by an angry seal in South Africa — in a scene she compared to something out of the movie “Jaws.” The clip is currently making waves online amid a spike in pinniped attacks. The bizarre attack occurred Wednesday while the South African-born actress, who was raised in Los Angeles, was swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Capetown, Jam Press reported. “Be careful swimming at Clifton! I was attacked by a seal in the water,” victim Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia...
Actress Mauled by Crazed Seal on South African Beach
An actress from HBO’s Raised by Wolves wound up in the hospital after she and several others soaking up the sun on a South African beach were attacked by a rampaging seal this week. Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia in the series, shared photos of her battle wounds in a story on Instagram. “I’m on the mend,” she wrote, holding up her bandaged figures. She said she was bitten by the fin-footed menace six times during the attack at Capetown’s Clifton Beach, adding that “they have big teeth!” Video of the encounter shared on social media shows onlookers initially thrilled to spot the seal in the water—with one woman heard saying, “Aww, cutie”—before it suddenly opens its jaws and lunges for a young boy’s leg. Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as they urge swimmers to “get out of the water!” Taylor, who was farther out in the water, apparently missed the commotion and became the seal’s next target. She can be heard shrieking as she struggles with the pinniped before bystanders come to her rescue and hurl the bloodthirsty creature back into the sea.Read it at The Citizen
msn.com
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
Encounters at sea: Giant squid and great white sharks
In travel news this week: The Lunar New Year rush gets underway, temperatures drop to minus 80 F in the world's coldest city -- plus what it's like to spend the night in an igloo in the Alps. (Freezing, it turns out).
A Woman Shared What It's Like To Live On The World's Most Remote Island & It's Very Exclusive
This article is part of Narcity’s Remote Living series, which profiles people living in surprising places or situations. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with asymina.kantorowicz@narcity.com. If you've never heard of the island of Tristan da Cunha, you're certainly not alone. The world's most remote inhabited island...
Bush rats are back to reclaim their place in this Australian park
In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
This cane toad is called ‘Toadzilla’ for its size. See where it was discovered
A cane toad was so big that it received the nickname, ‘Toadzilla.’ A native to Central and South America, see where it was discovered as an invasive species.
Texas biotech company plans to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life
The Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine or scientific name Thylacinus cynocephalus) is an extinct carnivorous marsupial that was native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea.
What's the largest desert in the world?
The largest hot desert and cold desert in the world are anything but boring and barren.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Bear Ever vs. A Rhino
Although the rhinoceros is a large mammal with a horn that can demolish some of the deadliest predators in the world, it’s mostly a peaceful herbivore that only attacks to protect itself. Still, how would a battle between the largest bear ever vs a rhino play out in the wild?
natureworldnews.com
Lost Seal Pup Finally Rescued After Discovered Wandering Over Shops in Norfolk
An unusual sight happened in Norfolk after concerned people discovered a stranded and wandering seal pup around a shop and amusement arcade. As flood warnings and cold weather warnings alerted Brits in the United Kingdom, the weather forecasts said that motorists and residents would expect heavy snow this week. While...
Monster cane toad dubbed ‘Toadzilla’ weighing 2.7kg discovered in Australia
A giant cane toad dubbed “Toadzilla” has been discovered and removed from the wild in Australia. The amphibian, weighing in at 2.7kg, shocked rangers who stumbled across it while they were cleaning a trail at the Conway National Park in North Queensland.One of Australia’s most damaging pests, toads mainly eat living insects but will consume anything they swallow including pet food and household scraps.“Toadzilla” will be passed on to the Queensland Museum after being removed from the national park, with ranger Kylee Gray believing the female could be the “largest on record”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adorable giant panda excitedly somersaults around enclosure in south China zooBritish videographer records shark at packed Australia beach, alerting swimmersWatch: Australian politician ‘sorry’ for wearing Nazi uniform to 21st birthday party
