kslnewsradio.com
Bus carrying Hillcrest High students hits, kills woman in Sandy
SANDY, Utah – A woman was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident happened at 8375 South State Street in Sandy.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City traffic stop leads to drug bust, illegal gun recovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police following a traffic stop for allegedly being in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm in the Ballpark neighborhood. According to a news release, the arrest was made Thursday afternoon. Officers with the...
kslnewsradio.com
Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus
SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
kslnewsradio.com
“Major damage to home” after early morning explosion, fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah — The Lehi Fire Department reports major structural damage to the interior of a home after a fire erupted early Friday morning. Officials were called around 3:30 a.m. said Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department. Four people were inside the home, Hatfield said, and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo “Cats and Cocoa” event
SALT LAKE CITY — This Saturday, Utah’s Hogle Zoo is sharing what makes the zoo’s cats unique with an event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. That’s not all, complimentary hot cocoa, education discussions and animal enrichment will take place at the event. At the zoo,...
kslnewsradio.com
Speeches, silence, during Pro-Life Utah memorial at the Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — A memorial was held Wednesday on the steps of the Utah Capitol, to mark the number of abortions that have occurred in Utah since a pause was placed on the state’s abortion ban. About 100 people including Utah lawmakers and religious leaders attended the...
kslnewsradio.com
Cottonwood Connect offers a new way to get up Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — A new service called Cottonwood Connect could address parking problems at the ski resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. And it comes just in time, as the amount of snowfall this year has added to traffic and parking issues. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle...
kslnewsradio.com
SLC restaurant “Manoli’s” nominated for James Beard Award
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant received national recognition, being nominated as a finalist for a James Beard award in Outstanding Hospitality. “Manoli’s” is just one of five Utah nominees for the award, but they are the only Utah restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category.
