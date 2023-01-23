ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

SANDY, UT
Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus

SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
SANDY, UT
“Major damage to home” after early morning explosion, fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — The Lehi Fire Department reports major structural damage to the interior of a home after a fire erupted early Friday morning. Officials were called around 3:30 a.m. said Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department. Four people were inside the home, Hatfield said, and...
LEHI, UT
Utah’s Hogle Zoo “Cats and Cocoa” event

SALT LAKE CITY — This Saturday, Utah’s Hogle Zoo is sharing what makes the zoo’s cats unique with an event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. That’s not all, complimentary hot cocoa, education discussions and animal enrichment will take place at the event. At the zoo,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Speeches, silence, during Pro-Life Utah memorial at the Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — A memorial was held Wednesday on the steps of the Utah Capitol, to mark the number of abortions that have occurred in Utah since a pause was placed on the state’s abortion ban. About 100 people including Utah lawmakers and religious leaders attended the...
UTAH STATE
SLC restaurant “Manoli’s” nominated for James Beard Award

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant received national recognition, being nominated as a finalist for a James Beard award in Outstanding Hospitality. “Manoli’s” is just one of five Utah nominees for the award, but they are the only Utah restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

