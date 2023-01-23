Read full article on original website
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Video: Monstrous Six-Pound 'Toadzilla' Captured in Australia
Wildlife workers in Australia captured a monstrous six-pound cane toad that just may be the largest toad ever found. The astonishing amphibian was reportedly discovered earlier this week by rangers tending to trails within the country's Conway National Park. When Kylee Gray first spotted the massive toad, she initially thought that it was a hoax placed in the park by pranksters until she got a closer look at it and "realized it was breathing." The ranger went on to marvel that "I just couldn't believe it to be honest, I've never seen anything so big."
Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia
Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
Hundreds of sharks caught up in feeding frenzy seen from plane off southern Australia
A mysterious area of churning ocean seen off South Australia proved to be a shark feeding frenzy on closer inspection. Multiple photos of the vortex were posted on Instagram by Australian photographer and blogger Luke Stevens, who reports it happened 9 miles off the nation’s southern coast. “Seen an...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Man Finds Black Mamba Behind Toilet: 'Nearly Flew Out of the Bathroom'
The homeowner touched the deadly snake with his bare hands before realizing what it was, snake catcher Byron Zimmerman told Newsweek.
Actress bitten 6 times by seal in front of horrified onlookers: ‘I was attacked’
She inadvertently starred in her first animal horror movie. An actress from “Raised By Wolves” had to be hospitalized after getting mauled by an angry seal in South Africa — in a scene she compared to something out of the movie “Jaws.” The clip is currently making waves online amid a spike in pinniped attacks. The bizarre attack occurred Wednesday while the South African-born actress, who was raised in Los Angeles, was swimming in the ocean off Clifton Beach in Capetown, Jam Press reported. “Be careful swimming at Clifton! I was attacked by a seal in the water,” victim Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia...
Actress Mauled by Crazed Seal on South African Beach
An actress from HBO’s Raised by Wolves wound up in the hospital after she and several others soaking up the sun on a South African beach were attacked by a rampaging seal this week. Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia in the series, shared photos of her battle wounds in a story on Instagram. “I’m on the mend,” she wrote, holding up her bandaged figures. She said she was bitten by the fin-footed menace six times during the attack at Capetown’s Clifton Beach, adding that “they have big teeth!” Video of the encounter shared on social media shows onlookers initially thrilled to spot the seal in the water—with one woman heard saying, “Aww, cutie”—before it suddenly opens its jaws and lunges for a young boy’s leg. Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as they urge swimmers to “get out of the water!” Taylor, who was farther out in the water, apparently missed the commotion and became the seal’s next target. She can be heard shrieking as she struggles with the pinniped before bystanders come to her rescue and hurl the bloodthirsty creature back into the sea.Read it at The Citizen
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
Rangers in northeastern Australia were astonished when they stumbled across what may be the largest toad on record, weighing in at nearly 6 pounds. Dubbed "Toadzilla" by the rangers, the 2.7-kilogram (5.9-pound) amphibian was found in Conway National Park in Queensland last week when park officials were conducting track work, the state's Department of Environment and Science said on social media.
Encounters at sea: Giant squid and great white sharks
In travel news this week: The Lunar New Year rush gets underway, temperatures drop to minus 80 F in the world's coldest city -- plus what it's like to spend the night in an igloo in the Alps. (Freezing, it turns out).
A Woman Shared What It's Like To Live On The World's Most Remote Island & It's Very Exclusive
This article is part of Narcity’s Remote Living series, which profiles people living in surprising places or situations. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with asymina.kantorowicz@narcity.com. If you've never heard of the island of Tristan da Cunha, you're certainly not alone. The world's most remote inhabited island...
Bush rats are back to reclaim their place in this Australian park
In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
This cane toad is called ‘Toadzilla’ for its size. See where it was discovered
A cane toad was so big that it received the nickname, ‘Toadzilla.’ A native to Central and South America, see where it was discovered as an invasive species.
Texas biotech company plans to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life
The Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine or scientific name Thylacinus cynocephalus) is an extinct carnivorous marsupial that was native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea.
'Toadzilla,' the world's largest cane toad, was discovered in an Australian park.
The new "King of the Toads" that park rangers in Australia have discovered and given the moniker "Toadzilla" to is believed to be the biggest toad in any part of the globe. Conway National Park staff members reported feeling "startled" on the 12th of January when they discovered a female Toadzilla deep in the park's forest.
