Happy Snow Day! I’m writing this week’s column from the comfort of my home on this beautiful snowy day in Boothbay Harbor. I hope you can enjoy nature’s beauty today. Cribbage players unite! Come and enjoy our special time to play cribbage on one of our boards. The days and time are Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.. I hope you can make it. If you are really good, we hope you can test your luck with those who are learning how to count but love to play this historic game. “Cribbage was invented in the early 1600s by Sir John Suckling, an English courtier, poet, gamester and gambler, as a derivation of the game noddy. While noddy has disappeared, cribbage has survived, virtually unchanged, as one of the most popular games in the English-speaking world. It’s an excellent game for strategy, tactics, counting, and of course fellowship.” (Cornwall Manor.org.) We can brush off any rusty game skills during a friendly game of 15-2, 15-4. And, next week, I’ll tell you more history of cribbage.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO