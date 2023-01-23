Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
A snow storm was on its way but inside the Rotary building all was warmth and gaiety. President Bruce called the meeting to order, and once the formalities were over, introduced guests Lauren Palmer and Sally Kent. Glad to get to know you!. Many happy dollars were collected for Nicole...
boothbayregister.com
New MaineHousing report forecasts state housing environment in 2023
A new report released this week by MaineHousing is meant to help both key policymakers and Maine citizens better understand the state of affordable housing development in Maine as we head into 2023. The MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, conceived by MaineHousing's Board of Commissioner's Chairman Frank O'Hara and produced by...
wiltonbulletin.com
Rocket launched from NASA-based lab spotted flying over Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NASA debuted a new safety system with a rocket that was seen flying over Connecticut Tuesday night. Rocket Lab USA, located at NASA's Wallops facility, launched the rocket from Virginia and it soared above the East Coast. Portland, Conn., resident Michael Beck managed to snap a photo of the Electron rocket as it flew over Connecticut. He captured the photo using a camera with a tripod and a 40-millimeter lens.
boothbayregister.com
Openings still available in Y’s sea kayak pool sessions
Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lost fishing gear recovery efforts underway
This month, with the help of dozens of commercial fishermen and women, the North Carolina Coastal Federation have begun efforts to find and remove potentially dangerous lost fishing gear. This is the ninth year the Coastal Federation has held the annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project. Throughout the month, watermen will scour parts of the northern and central coast looking to find and remove lost crab pots.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York
John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from the Community Center
Happy Snow Day! I’m writing this week’s column from the comfort of my home on this beautiful snowy day in Boothbay Harbor. I hope you can enjoy nature’s beauty today. Cribbage players unite! Come and enjoy our special time to play cribbage on one of our boards. The days and time are Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.. I hope you can make it. If you are really good, we hope you can test your luck with those who are learning how to count but love to play this historic game. “Cribbage was invented in the early 1600s by Sir John Suckling, an English courtier, poet, gamester and gambler, as a derivation of the game noddy. While noddy has disappeared, cribbage has survived, virtually unchanged, as one of the most popular games in the English-speaking world. It’s an excellent game for strategy, tactics, counting, and of course fellowship.” (Cornwall Manor.org.) We can brush off any rusty game skills during a friendly game of 15-2, 15-4. And, next week, I’ll tell you more history of cribbage.
North Carolina crypto mine drives residents away over 'insane' noise, electric grid concerns
Murphy resident Mike Lugiewicz explained how the cryptocurrency mine in his rural North Carolina town is forcing him to relocate over the noise and power concerns.
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
boothbayregister.com
The growing costs of graduation
In this second part of our series, Boothbay Register will explore Grand March, alumni banquet, graduation and other Grad Week events. We start with Grand March. It is a celebrated tradition here for over 120 years. Seniors in white gowns and tuxedos march through the gym or, in recent years, across Sherman Field. The event is sponsored by Boothbay Region High School Alumni Association (BRHSAA). Lynn Martin, 17-year BRHSAA president, said the event is “magical, powerful, quaint and personal” and symbolizes the “transition from students to adulthood.”
boothbayregister.com
Wildes named to dean’s list
Ciara J. Wildes of Boothbay Harbor, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven (Connecticut), has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Ciara is the daughter of Betsy Wildes and the late...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
ehn.org
What happens if the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the US goes bankrupt?
PITTSBURGH — Diversified Energy Company, the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the country, might abandon up to 70,000 oil and gas wells throughout Appalachia without plugging them, according to a new report. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, spent the last five years acquiring tens of...
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
The holidays have come and gone but our scenic winter is still here. Snow capped roof tops, icy roads, puffing chimneys, and low digits tell us so. Soon after the holidays the library was bustling with patrons returning a variety of materials. Some seeking something new, and others full of questions.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition
Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams
Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
