Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
European Central Bank's Lagarde says China's Covid reopening will push inflation higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Brazil's economy to stay weak amid doubts over Lula's spending push: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's slowing economy will likely remain weak in 2023 as a planned spending drive by newly-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva risks keeping already-high borrowing costs elevated for longer, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Emerging markets no longer at cliff's edge, but LatAm more exposed, Moody's says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Smaller emerging markets are no longer at risk of facing a stronger sovereign debt crisis, Moody’s Analytics said on Wednesday, but weaker currencies, unemployment and high interest rates are still obstacles for their economic growth.
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Inflation may have eased, but a 'number of factors' will make it 'tick back up' this year: Former WH economist
Former Council of Economic Advisers acting Chairman Tyler Goodspeed discusses how inflation could look in 2023 following the release of the December CPI.
Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes
Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
McKenzie Intelligence Services launches US market-first product to accelerate response times for major hailstorm events
Geospatial intelligence leader, McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), has launched a new peril, Hail, within its award-winning platform, Global Events Observer (GEO), to accelerate incident and claims responses following hailstorm events. Rosina Smith, Chief Product Officer of MIS, said: “Our response to this peril fills a huge gap in the market....
US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation
The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
European markets close lower even as flash PMI data shows return to growth for euro zone
European markets closed lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January, and the early rumblings of corporate earnings season. PMIs track business activity in the services and manufacturing sectors, and Tuesday's figures showed the euro zone returning to modest...
Stimulus Update: Will Slowing Inflation Take Stimulus Aid Off the Table for 2023?
There's relief for consumers -- but only from sky-high prices.
Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall
Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.
Planet: UK Shoppers Only Behind the US on Tax Free Goods Spend in the EU
Last year, UK shoppers spent more on Tax Free goods in the EU than any other nation except for the US, according to new findings from Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software, payment, and technology solutions. Planet’s latest Intelligence report suggests this trend is set to continue. The...
Konsentus launches into MENA
Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories. The team is led by Konsentus’ Managing Director MENA, Saleh Alhammad, who has been...
Santander, world leader in export finance in 2022
Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) ended 2022 as the global leader in export finance, with transactions amounting to $8.081 billion (€7.445 billion at current exchange rates), and a market share of 12.1%. Over the last financial year, Santander participated in 40 international transactions offering financing, through Export Credit Agencies (ECA) to support the international activity of medium-sized businesses and large multinationals.
