WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes

Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
ffnews.com

McKenzie Intelligence Services launches US market-first product to accelerate response times for major hailstorm events

Geospatial intelligence leader, McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), has launched a new peril, Hail, within its award-winning platform, Global Events Observer (GEO), to accelerate incident and claims responses following hailstorm events. Rosina Smith, Chief Product Officer of MIS, said: “Our response to this peril fills a huge gap in the market....
Blogging Big Blue

US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation

The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
CNBC

European markets close lower even as flash PMI data shows return to growth for euro zone

European markets closed lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January, and the early rumblings of corporate earnings season. PMIs track business activity in the services and manufacturing sectors, and Tuesday's figures showed the euro zone returning to modest...
ffnews.com

Planet: UK Shoppers Only Behind the US on Tax Free Goods Spend in the EU

Last year, UK shoppers spent more on Tax Free goods in the EU than any other nation except for the US, according to new findings from Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software, payment, and technology solutions. Planet’s latest Intelligence report suggests this trend is set to continue. The...
ffnews.com

Konsentus launches into MENA

Open Ecosystem RegTech provider, Konsentus, establishes its MENA regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide open data infrastructure and technology services to regulators and financial services providers in the Kingdom and surrounding territories. The team is led by Konsentus’ Managing Director MENA, Saleh Alhammad, who has been...
ffnews.com

Santander, world leader in export finance in 2022

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) ended 2022 as the global leader in export finance, with transactions amounting to $8.081 billion (€7.445 billion at current exchange rates), and a market share of 12.1%. Over the last financial year, Santander participated in 40 international transactions offering financing, through Export Credit Agencies (ECA) to support the international activity of medium-sized businesses and large multinationals.

